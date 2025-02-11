In some ways, drafting Trevor Zegras marked the beginning of the Anaheim Ducks' new era.

After reaching the playoffs in six straight years between 2013 and 2018 (and 11 times in the last 13 years), the Ducks found themselves on the outside looking in by the end of the 2018-19 season. The team's core was no longer as strong, and after the disappointing year, Anaheim held the ninth-overall pick. It marked just the second time in the last 14 years that Anaheim would pick inside the top 10.

The Ducks used the pick to select Zegras, who became the first major piece added of the team's current young core. The forward made the jump to the NHL less than two years later, and immediately made an impact. Over 180 games across his first three seasons in the league, Zegras scored at an 82-game pace of 22 goals and 63 points. All signs pointed to him being a star, and the Ducks signed him to a three-year bridge deal in 2023.

However, things haven't gone quite as well for Zegras since then. He's dealt with a lot of injury trouble, playing in less than half of Anaheim's games between the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. Meanwhile, his production has seen a huge decline, managing just 12 goals and 30 points in his 63 games over that period.

With Anaheim also on pace to miss the playoffs for a seventh straight year, something needs to change. Zegras' name has been coming up in trade speculation, with the Ducks likely considering any options.

But below, we examine why moving Zegras prior to this year's trade deadline would be a mistake for the Ducks.

Zegras can still be a long-term piece for Ducks to build around

Despite his struggles, Zegras is still just in his early 20s. He's an extremely skilled forward who can play down the middle and has shown he can produce at a high rate.

The Ducks have built a core group of young talent, who they're hoping will step up to guide the team back to being competitive. Zegras is surrounded by the likes of Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish, and Cutter Gauthier at the top of the forward group. As a result, he very much fits the team's timeline to be competitive.

Based on his age, Zegras could be an impact player in the NHL for the next decade. Young, skilled players are exactly who the team should be committing to, in order to build back into a contender. If Zegras returns to form, he can be part of the solution.

Zegras' value is at an all-time low

Two years ago, any trade centered around Zegras would've been a blockbuster. He was 22 years old, and coming off two straight seasons reaching 20-plus goals and 60-plus points.

With Zegras struggling to stay healthy or produce since then though, his value is likely a fraction of what it was. Considering Zegras' deal carries a $5.75 million cap hit, you could argue he's not even playing up to his contract.

As a result, even if the Ducks were to look to move Zegras, they don't have a great likelihood of a strong return. In any scenario, it's better to hold onto the forward, and hope he returns to form.

We also don't know how much of an effect Greg Cronin's coaching is having on Zegras' performance. Cronin's usage of his young talent has been puzzling at times, and we don't know how much of a role that's playing in stifling the forward's offense.

Zegras still has another year on his contract, before becoming a restricted free agent. So even if the thought internally is that Zegras may not be a long-term fit, there would be no need to rush a deal right now.

Any trade return is unlikely to be a difference-maker for Ducks

Even if Zegras' value was higher, it's tough to imagine what trade return would actually make sense for Anaheim.

A deal centered around draft picks should likely be a non-starter for the Ducks. Taking back future assets for a roster player just sets them back further, as they're trying to get back to the postseason. They could look to acquire draft picks, then immediately flip those picks for a different player, but it's a stretch.

The reality is Anaheim would need a roster piece of equal value in any deal involving Zegras. Plus, if they're to acquire a roster player, they should ideally be quite young, in order to fit Anaheim's timeline to compete. But the team doesn't need a defenseman, at least as they allow for the likes of Pavel Mintyukov, Olen Zellweger, Jackson LaCombe and Drew Helleson to develop. With Lukas Dostal set to be a long-term starter, they also don't need a goalie.

So essentially, any trade for Zegras – the team's young, skilled forward – should bring back… a young, skilled forward. Sounds a lot like a sideways move, at best.

Anaheim's path to being more competitive is waiting for their young talent to take over. Unless they can get an improvement up front who also fits their timeline to compete, there's just no way any return for Zegras actually helps the Ducks.