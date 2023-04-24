Rising star Ana de Armas got asked about rumors that she would be taking over the role of Wonder Woman in the DC Universe in a recent interview Deadline reported on. “Well, I feel like Gal Gadot is doing a great job,” de Armas said. “I think she should keep doing that.”

While Gadot recently reprised her role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, her future in the role remains uncertain after the third installment of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman was scrapped. Jenkins released a statement saying she was open to considering anything asked of her, but it was her understanding there was nothing she could do to move anything forward at this time.

Although it currently seems like most aspects of James Gunn’s new DC Universe will be rebooted, it’s unclear if Ana de Armas will have a role in it. While she would be a fantastic pick for the hero, there’s also the prequel spinoff series Paradise Lost that she could take part in.

Regardless, de Armas has yet to be given a key comic book movie role in either the DC Universe or Marvel Cinematic Universe, but with her rise in popularity, it’s likely only a matter of time before one is handed to her.

As of now, the future of Wonder Woman remains uncertain, but Safran and Gunn are in the process of reinventing the DC Universe with a new Superman that will kick in a new era when Superman: Legacy drops in theaters in 2025.