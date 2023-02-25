Ana de Armas is a Cuban actress that has won the hearts of audiences around the globe with her recent performance as Marilyn Monroe. Before she became the iconic actress in the biopic Blonde, Armas had a career in Spain, where she worked mostly in soap operas which are very popular in this part of the world. She made the transition to the US and it clearly worked out, as de Armas is getting some great roles. She is in the headlines now because of a nomination for an Academy Award, for her role in the aforementioned Blondie. It would be interesting to see how the Cuban actress fares financially with her new fame, as we look at Ana de Armas’ net worth in 2023.

Ana de Armas’ Net Worth in 2023 (estimated): $6 million

According to numerous sources, including The Parade, Ana de Armas’ net worth in 2023 is estimated to be around $6 million. Now, this might seem surprising, given that the actress has not done much work in Hollywood, apart from the lead in Blonde and a supporting role in The Blade Runner 2049, but her career in TV before that was very successful. She has been absolutely dominating the so-called telenovela scene in Spain, landing and holding a huge leading role in a popular TV show. However, before we get to her success, both here in the US and overseas, let’s look at the beginnings of this actress and how Ana de Armas’ reached this net worth.

Ana de Armas was born in Havana, Cuba, on the 30th of April, 1988. Although life in Cuba, stricken by sanctions, was rough, as de Armas’ family grew up with food and electricity shortages, the actress has said that her childhood was happy. Despite not having much access to popular culture, due to Cuba’s position in the world, de Armas was still fascinated by the world of TV and cinema. She used to watch movies in her neighbor’s apartment, while also being allowed a very limited time with the TV on the weekend. With all of these struggles, de Armas still managed to hold on to her dream and fulfill it. However, she had to start somewhere.

When de Armas was just 14, she got accepted into the National Theater of Cuba, even hitchhiking to some lectures. She was there for four years, before moving to Madrid, Spain. Also, during her time in Cuba, Ana de Armas filmed three movies, even landing a leading female role in one of them. However, it was time to move on and when she was 18, going to Spain seemed like the best move for her career. In Madrid, just a few months after arriving there, she landed a leading role in El Internado, where she starred for six years. It was a hugely popular show and de Armas got a lot of attention, but she did not feel satisfied. Soon after asking to leave the show, she moved to New York City, where she spent a few months before moving back to Spain to film a few more projects.

Then, after talking it through with her agent, Ana de Armas finally made the move to Los Angeles, where her success would really begin. Soon after moving to LA, she landed a role opposite Keanu Reeves in Knock Knock, but her performance was panned by critics. In defense of the actress, she barely spoke English and it was her first role in a Hollywood production. After a few more projects, her breakthrough role came in 2017, playing a supporting role in Blade Runner 2049. Despite being a fairly small role, it was generally celebrated by critics and audiences.

Before landing the lead in Blonde, some notable roles include being the Bond girl in No Time to Die, Deep Water, The Gray Man, and others. However, her role in Blonde, playing the iconic Marilyn Monroe, is simply breathtaking. The actress was somewhat of a surprising choice, but she carried the role in a magnificent manner. Due to this, at the Academy Awards, set to be held in March, she will be waiting to see whether she won the Oscar for Best Actress. It would be an amazing feat for an actress that has come from Spanish TV, through some rough times, and through some projects that failed, all the way to the biggest stage in the world of cinema. Her competition is stiff, but it would not be a mistake or a surprise if de Armas wins the award.

Nevertheless, were you at all surprised by Ana de Armas’ net worth in 2023?