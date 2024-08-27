Georgia Tech football shocked the college football world last weekend with an upset victory over no. 10 Florida State in Ireland. It was a game that the Yellow Jackets had no business even competing, if analysts and commentators had been proven right. The Yellow Jackets set the stage for a great season with their victory. Here are some reasons why Georgia Tech football is a threat in the ACC after the win.

Georgia Tech football has an excellent defense

There is an old saying that offense wins games, but defense wins championships. The Yellow Jackets flexed their defense against Florida State. Despite flying thousands of miles and across an ocean to play, the Georgia Tech defense was not intimidated. The team allowed just 98 total rushing yards, against a top 10 team in the country. The pass defense was nearly as good, allowing just 193 passing yards.

Georgia Tech also did a solid job on third down defense. The Yellow Jackets allowed Florida State to go just 5-for-12 on third down conversions. While that isn't flawless football, the defense did what they needed to do more than 50 percent of the time. That is forcing the opposing offense off the field.

The remarkable aspect of that performance is that it is such a stunning contrast to last season. In 2023, Georgia Tech football had one of the weakest defenses in the country. The Yellow Jackets finished the season 128th in America in rush defense, 105th in third down conversion percentage allowed and 90th in red zone defense, per Sports Illustrated.

If Georgia Tech can keep that opposing offense from getting 50 percent or more of their conversions, the Yellow Jackets will continue to see success.

Georgia Tech football's toughest ACC games are at home

Georgia Tech plays in arguably the most open conference in the country this season among the power 4. Florida State was picked to win the ACC conference, and Georgia Tech just defeated them. Clemson, North Carolina State and Miami are the only other ACC schools in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, other than Florida State. The Yellow Jackets don't play Clemson this year, but do have Miami and NC State on the conference slate.

Georgia Tech hosts both North Carolina State and Miami in those games. In fact, all of the toughest conference games on the schedule are at home for the Yellow Jackets. That includes meetings with North Carolina State, Miami and independent Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish compete in the ACC in all other sports, so it feels like a conference matchup.

The Yellow Jackets have to travel to Georgia in November, but since the Bulldogs are an SEC school Georgia Tech can lose that contest and still make the ACC championship.

The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams this season, and the ACC champion is guaranteed a spot in the CFP. The Yellow Jackets do have a path to get to the ACC title, when one peruses the team's conference schedule.

The Yellow Jackets have a good chance to gain momentum heading into October

Georgia Tech doesn't play a ranked team again until October 19, against Notre Dame. The schedule is set for the team to pick up some momentum in the next month of play, and iron out the deficiencies. Georgia Tech football could actually enter that October 19th game with an undefeated record, if the Yellow Jackets continue to play smart football.

The upcoming schedule includes non conference meetings with VMI and Georgia State, which should be wins. The team also has a home conference game before that October Notre Dame meeting with Duke. The squad must go on the road to play Syracuse, Louisville and UNC. The schedule certainly isn't easy, but the Yellow Jackets have the defense to compete and win in all of those contests.

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key believes his team is built for success because of the energy they show in the trenches.

“More than anything, to see or to know that so many people now see Georgia Tech and the brand of football that we play, and it's not a gimmicky brand of football,” Key told ESPN after the Florida State game. “It's real. It's hard-nosed. We're going to build at the line of scrimmage. That's where games are won.”

Georgia Tech football next plays Georgia State on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets cannot afford to look past the Panthers.