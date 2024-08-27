The Georgia Tech football program picked up a massive 24-21 upset win over No. 10 Florida State in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, and head coach Brent Key revealed how many unread messages he had on his phone after pulling off the big win during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

“So you know reception was a little spotty, you know in the stadium and when you came back out and even with roaming on I mean I had 458 when I got back to the room,” Brent Key said on The Rich Eisen Show. “You get back to the room and we went straight into watching the game, getting it graded, getting it done, because we wanted to be able to get a team meeting at 7:15 the next morning before we left at 7:30. I wanted to have that game closed out by the time we stepped off the plane yesterday back in Atlanta.”

Georgia Tech football came into the matchup as underdogs, but got a big win against a team that many expected to be the top team in the ACC this year in Florida State. That could still happen, and with the 12-team playoff, there is a bigger margin for error, but that was a significant loss for the Seminoles, and a big win for Georgia Tech and Key.

Georgia Tech football outlook after upset win over Florida State

With the win over Florida State, Georgia Tech football can have an optimistic view for the rest of the season. Not that the program wasn't already thinking that, but the win over the Seminoles was a statement. Over the next few weeks, there are some tough road tests for the Yellow Jackets, but some chances to bank some wins as well.

This upcoming Saturday, Georgia Tech will take on Georgia State at home in a game that the Yellow Jackets will expect to win. Then, the following week, Key's team will go on the road to take on Syracuse, which could be tough, depending on how the Orange are this season. Following that game, it will be a home game against VMI that the Yellow Jackets will expect to win before going on the road to play Louisville.

The early ACC games are on the road, which is tough for Georgia Tech, but winning just one of those two would be a good step.

Regardless, Georgia Tech is in a good spot to have a solid season after the upset win over Florida State.