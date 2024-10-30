Gisele Bündchen’s recent announcement that she and partner Joaquim Valente are expecting their first child together caught ex-husband Tom Brady by surprise. According to sources, Brady learned about Bündchen’s pregnancy just last week, Cosmopolitan reports. Despite their limited communication, Bündchen made a point of telling Brady herself, aiming to prevent him from learning through the media. Insiders say that while Brady was shocked by the news, he respects her choice to handle it discreetly.

After their high-profile split, Brady and Bündchen have focused on co-parenting their two children, Benjamin and Vivian, who split time between Bündchen’s Miami estate and Brady’s Indian Creek Island home. Since retiring from the NFL, Brady has maintained his commitment to his children, reportedly making every effort to prioritize their needs. Friends suggest that Brady’s calm response to Bündchen’s pregnancy reflects his dedication to providing a stable environment for his family, even as their lives shift in new directions.

A Private Life for Bündchen and Valente

While Bündchen has embraced her new chapter in Miami, she’s kept her relationship with Valente low-key, cultivating a peaceful life for herself and her family. Having started as friends, the couple began dating seriously over a year ago, and Bündchen now feels excited about expanding her family. Sources close to Bündchen say she’s planning a home birth for early 2025, marking a fresh beginning for her and Valente. Described by friends as “thriving,” Bündchen is determined to create a loving and private environment for her growing family.

Bündchen has not publicly confirmed her pregnancy, but she’s been spotted around Miami in ways that hint at it, such as using a large handbag to conceal her bump. Valente, who shares a Brazilian background with Bündchen, has been by her side throughout the pregnancy, showing mutual happiness over this new addition. Tom Brady and Bündchen’s recent interactions emphasize the shared understanding and support they both continue to maintain, working to keep their co-parenting relationship healthy as they move forward in their own directions.