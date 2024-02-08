The veteran is exactly what the Thunder needed.

A couple of days before February 8th, the Oklahoma City Thunder were reportedly expected to “hold off” on making moves at the 2024 NBA trade deadline. But lo and behold, the Thunder decided to acquire veteran forward Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets to help bolster their playoff run this season. In exchange, Oklahoma City sent Tre Mann, Davis Bertans, Vasilije Micic, and two second-round picks to Charlotte.

The Thunder are currently in a triple-tie for first in the Western Conference alongside the defending champion Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Oklahoma City has the pieces to make some noise in the playoffs, despite being an inexperienced group of youngsters. They are led by a legitimate MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 31.1 points per game. They have two young studs in Chet Holmgren, who could be a future Defensive Player of the Year, and Jalen Williams, who could become an All-Star one day.

And now, they have added a veteran in Hayward to help guide the team as it navigates through its first real taste of high-level basketball come April.

Why the deal makes sense for Thunder

Three players and draft picks seem like an overpay on the part of Oklahoma City to acquire an oft-injured forward like Hayward. But looking at what the Thunder gave up, this trade makes sense on their part.

So, let's look at the pieces they gave up. Those picks are essentially obsolete given the Thunder still have a war chest of assets that includes 15 first-round picks.

In addition, none of three players are fixtures on OKC's rotation and they aren't going to play any role in the Thunder's eventual postseason run.

Thunder fans may not like losing Tre Mann since he's still just 23 years old. But the third-year guard has been lost in the shuffle in Oklahoma City, so it makes sense for the Thunder to let him try to flourish elsewhere and Charlotte is a good spot for him to develop his game.

Meanwhile, Bertans has always been a trade candidate for OKC given his monstrous contract. And while Micic is starting to get some burn over the last couple of weeks, he likely won't play much in the playoffs, either.

Why Gordon Hayward is perfect fit for Thunder

Enter Hayward, who could play a pretty sizable role in the playoffs. He could even potentially close some games. The Thunder are well-aware that if they want to make some noise in the postseason, they will need more veteran leadership in that locker room and Hayward will give them that.

Oklahoma City is the second-youngest team in the NBA. While they have shown maturity as a ball club throughout the regular season so far, the lights in the playoffs shine just a little bit brighter and could blind some of the younger guys on the Thunder roster. That's where a veteran like Hayward, who will turn 34 years old in March, comes in.

Hayward, however, hasn't played much this season. Heck, he hasn't played since late December. Nonetheless, a healthy Hayward is a much better option than any of the three players the Thunder gave up in this deal.

Hayward is no longer the All-Star he once was in Utah. But when healthy, this diminished version Hayward is still a solid and positive contributor on the floor.

In 25 games this season, Hayward has averaged 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists, while shooting 46.8 percent from the field, including 36.1 percent from beyond the arc. He is a versatile wing who can play and guard multiple positions on the floor. He still has some semblance of athleticism in that 34-year-old body and can be another playmaker and creator on the floor next to Gilgeous-Alexander.

Hayward isn't a game-changing move that will put Oklahoma City over the top. But he will provide much-needed stability and veteran guidance to a young Thunder group that needs it.