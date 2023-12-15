Hugh Grant's kids were 'traumatized' by his previous collaboration with Wonka director Paul King, Paddington 2.

Hugh Grant's kids were not fans of Paddington 2. In fact, they were “traumatized,” the Wonka star revealed.

“Traumatized, really”

Talking to USA Today about Wonka, Grant revealed his kids' reactions to his role in Paddington 2.

“They were very upset by it,” he said. “Traumatized, really.

“They just kept turning to me and saying, ‘Why are you in it so much?' I think they were embarrassed. But then they got older, and now they were nudging me all the way to school today, pointing to me [in Wonka ads] on the sides of buses,” he added.

He hopes that they enjoy his part in Wonka more. If not, there will be consequences.

“But if they don't like it (Wonka) and tell me how marvelous I am, I won't feed them,” Grant jokingly revealed. “They know the rules.”

He plays an Oompa Loompa named Lofty in Paul King's Wonka. In Paddington 2, he played Phoenix Buchanan.

While his kids may have not loved Paddington 2, critics did. The film holds a 99% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and made over $220 million at the box office.

Hugh Grant is an award-winning actor. He's most associated with his roles in period dramas such as Maurice and Sense and Sensibility. Some of his other notable credits include Love Actually, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

The past few years have been busy for Grant. He starred in The Gentlemen, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Wonka in the past few years.

Coming up, he will star in Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story and Heretic