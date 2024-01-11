Selena Gomez announced that she will be taking a social media break. This comes after her viral Golden Globes moment.

If you're looking for new posts from Selena Gomez, you're out of luck. The Grammy-nominated singer told fans she's “off social media for a while” to focus on “what really matters” on her Instagram Story Tuesday (Jan. 9). She wrote her social media announcement over a video of she and her boyfriend producer Benny Blanco playing with two children.

Back in October she revealed she would be taking a break on social media “because my heart breaks to see all the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world,” she wrote at the time.

“People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific,” she said adding that “violence needs to be stopped for good.” He emphasized that “ALL people” need to be protected, “especially children.”

“I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag,” she shared. “I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt. That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't.”

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Romance

Gomez announced her relationship with the producer last month.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” Gomez wrote seemingly announcing the relationship by replying to a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Pop Crave's post.

While many fans were excited about Gomez's new relationship, she did have a couple that she had to clap back at.

“I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest,” she fired back at a fan in the comments of Pop Crave's X post. “If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [m]y life at all.”

While there were some haters the star had to set straight, she is not shying away from the fact that she is very happy in her relationship. After the Golden Globes, in which she was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for Only Murders in the Building, she shared a photo of them kissing on her Instagram Story, declaring, “I won.”