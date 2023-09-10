The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams will clash on NFL's Sunday Night Football. Coach Sean McVay aims to start the season right for the Matthew Stafford-led squad as they strive to return into Super Bowl contention. But, that goal will not come quickly for the team due to their recent injury report. They might need more firepower from the rest of their weapons due to a large concern surrounding Cooper Kupp.

Cooper Kupp's injury status vs. the Seahawks

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Rams' receiving core of Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, and Puka Nacua will need to step up against the Seahawks. Their top wideout is not going to be present due to the same injured hamstring that ended his 2022 NFL season. This means that Kupp will have missed the action since Week 10 all the way into their current matchup. Additionally, the 30-year-old star will be inactive in their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and Cincinnati Bengals, per Grant Gordon of the NFL.

An expected return date would be in their Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 2022 Super Bowl MVP had a lot of setbacks in his recovery process. Initially, he had an ankle injury which sidelined him for the rest of last season. All would be well in his recovery up until early in the Rams' training camp. Kupp nursed his hamstring injury for a short while until he returned to practice. Setbacks then came again which resulted in Coach Sean McVay deciding that it would be best for him to sit out the early games of this season.