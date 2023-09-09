Cooper Kupp hasn't been able to shake his injury woes to begin the 2023 season. After missing eight games last season, Kupp had already been ruled out for the Los Angeles Rams Week 1 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, and it didn't seem like he'd be returning anytime soon. Sure enough, the Rams have decided to place Kupp on injured reserve shortly after Sean McVay acknowledged there was a real possibility he would be out for an extended period of time.

Rams are placing standout WR Cooper Kupp on injured reserve due to his lingering hamstring issues, per league sources. Kupp now will be sidelined a minimum of four games, starting with Sunday’s regular-season opener at Seattle. pic.twitter.com/T3ZWEZmUt3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2023

Kupp injured his hamstring early on in training camp, and while his status was murky, it seemed like he was going to have a decent chance to suit up for the Rams in Week 1. He ended up suffering a setback that was apparantly more serious than expected, as Kupp went from being labeled day-to-day to now missing at least four weeks of football in a span of only a few days.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Even though things had been trending this way for awhile now, losing Kupp for at least four games is a huge loss for the Rams. Even though he only played in nine games last year, Kupp was still wildly effective for Los Angeles (75 REC, 812 YDS, 6 TD, 9 CAR, 52 YDS, 1 TD), which means that Matthew Stafford will have to find a new top target to rely on for the next few weeks.

The hope is that giving Kupp ample time to recover will allow him to return to full health so that he can help the Rams in games that could be more important down the line. Los Angeles' future prospects for the 2023 season didn't look great to begin with, but losing Kupp for at least four games is another massive blow that will surely be tough to overcome.