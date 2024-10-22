The Memphis Grizzlies got some good Ja Morant news in the days leading up to the NBA's 2024-25 regular season. There were also some sour notes to end the preseason, especially on the injury report. The Grizzlies will be missing Jaren Jackson Jr. to start the 82-game slog, but that did not stop the big man from making a huge $150 million bet on a successful season.

Jackson Jr. has two years and just under $50 million left on a rookie scale extension signed back in 2022. Memphis is bound to make room on the salary cap to keep Jackson Jr. and Morant paired up. That is why the NBA All-Defense dynamo declined to sign a three-year $106 million extension this offseason. Setting himself up for a four-year, $147 million extension next summer means a jump from $35.5 million to $36.75 million in average annual value.

Adding an extra year of security, with a player option to keep free agency in three years an open possibility, pairs well with an extra $41 million in the bank. That is just the starting point for the Grizzlies stalwart though. Jackson Jr. would be eligible to sign a five-year $345 million super-max extension by making an All-NBA team, winning the MVP, or earning another Defensive Player of the Year trophy.

Rudy Gobert is yesterday's news when it comes to future DPOY votes. Victor Wembanyama might have to wait at least one more season, and that's before considering any future bang-up injuries to the Frenchman. Jackson was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and has been selected to an NBA All-Defense team twice. The supermax is possible and that is where things can get complicated.

Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. contract talks get tricky

Jaren Jackson Jr. has improved every year, averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.0 blocks, and one steal over a 333-game (6 seasons) career. He produced 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.2 steals in 66 games last season. Those numbers should get a boost if the Grizzlies are healthy.

But that's the key qualifier: if healthy. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins gave a guarded answer when addressing Jackson Jr.'s return from a hamstring strain.

“Hamstring's in a good spot, he's been progressing well,” Jenkins said. “We're going to be cautious, have him get a little more five-on-five in the next couple of days and probably trend more towards later in the week when he'll return.”

Still, declining a $35.5 million tack-on now keeps the carrot of a $69 million per year contract dangled for Jackson Jr. to chase. The floor is set as far as the franchise is concerned. However, the over $30 million a year difference in the supermax and the $100 million extension Jackson Jr. passed on cannot be ignored by the Grizzlies.

When it comes to the ceiling, Memphis will make good with the money if Jackson Jr. joins that rare two-time DPOY club or wins an MVP. Qualifying for a supermax via a Third-Team All-NBA award will make things a bit trickier, but Jackson Jr. would still clear well over another $15 million per season. That is why passing on the short-term security now was the smart decision.