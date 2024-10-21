The ongoing hamstring injury recovery for Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will continue into the regular season. Jackson Jr. will miss the Grizzlies season opener against the Utah Jazz, per Damichael Cole of Memphis News.

Jackson initially injured his hamstring on the first day of training camp. First described as tightness, he later went for testing and the Grizzlies determined he would likely need to sit for most of October, per The Athletic's Joe Vardon.

“If the diagnosis confirmed what Jenkins said the Grizzlies are expecting — a hamstring strain for the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year — Jackson would likely miss a substantial portion of Memphis’ preseason and, potentially, Memphis’ season opener Oct. 23 against Utah, depending on the severity of the strain,” Vardon said.

With a couple of back-to-backs to start the season, the Grizzlies may opt to wait until November, when their schedule is less compact, to allow Jackson more time to rest between games.

Grizzlies can take West by storm

Expectations are a bit low for the Grizzlies. The 2023-24 season was overrun by Ja Morant's off-court drama, but with this team close to fully healthy, they can make a proper run at a title.

Desmond Bane has blossomed into one of the league's best No. 2 scorers. He averaged just shy of 24 points per game last year and would be a difference-maker if available for more than just half the season.

Morant, who only played nine games last year, has also been resting an ankle injury this preseason and should be back at 100 percent to start the season, per Grizzlies.com's Michael Wallace

“Word is Ja Morant is likely to return for tonight’s preseason finale vs Heat after sitting out last 3 games to rest sore ankle,” Wallace reported. “Ja returns to a [Grizzlies] offense making strides in adjustments to a higher-paced scheme. He’s talked about how the tweaks positively impact his game.”

Morant believes this offense is adapting to his strengths, per Wallace.

“[It's] a lot different. Not too much stagnant offense. Not too much watch a guy. It's a lot of movement,” Morant said. “I'm seeing a lot of different looks. Now, I'm getting a lot of catch-and-shoot opportunities, back-cuts, catches on the run. So, I felt like it played right into my hands and allows me to get better looks and don't have to dribble too much.”

The Grizzlies open the regular season against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, October 23 at 9:00 p.m. EST.