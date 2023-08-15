Jessica Chastain shares an interest in reprising the role of Celia Foote in a potential sequel to the acclaimed 2011 film “The Help” with Octavia Spencer. Based on Kathryn Stockett's novel, The Help explored the relationships between African American maids and their white employers in the racially charged 1960s Mississippi.

Chastain played Celia Foote, a shunned housewife forming an unconventional bond with her maid Minny, portrayed by Octavia Spencer. Her portrayal earned Chastain an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actress. While Spencer clinched an Academy Award for her stellar Minny performance.

In an interview, actress Jessica Chastain expressed the idea of exploring Celia's character in depth:

“Celia, it was such a deep dive for me. I really threw on that character, and I didn't really get to mine that much material because I was a supporting part of that story. That's a character I wish I could revisit.”

But while The Help garnered praise for its performances and storytelling, it also faced criticisms for handling racial dynamics. Another actress in the film is Viola Davis, who previously voiced concerns over the narrative's limitations. Davis stressed the importance of amplifying the voices and experiences of the Black maids. People of color rally behind this, advocating for a genuine depiction of their lives and struggles.

While the idea of a new sequel with Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer generates buzz, The Help sequel is uncertain. Together with criticisms of the first movie's racial themes, the participation of Viola Davis may also not happen.