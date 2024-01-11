Kristen Stewart 'hated making' Elizabeth Banks' 2019 reboot of Charlie's Angels.

In 2019, Elizabeth Banks directed a reboot of Charlie's Angels. While initially a potentially good idea, Kristen Stewart doesn't look back fondly on the film.

So much so, that the Twilight and Spencer star revealed that she “hated making” the film.

A bad experience

Speaking to Variety for their new cover story, Stewart reflected on the reboot.

“This was a mouthful at the time,” Stewart recalled. “I remember saying that. That was from a little film called Charlie's Angels. We wanted a strong opener, you know? We wanted to really like broadcast what the movie was about.

“It was a good idea at the time. I hated making that movie. I don't know what else to say to you. Honestly, the three… you know can't touch [that]. Cameron [Diaz], Lucy [Liu], and Drew [Barrymore]… I love that movie. I love that movie! If that says anything,” she continued.

She was praising the Diaz, Liu, and Barrymore-led 2000 film, Charlie's Angels. It was a continuation of the TV series of the same name from the seventies and eighties. In 2003, a sequel, Full Throttle, was released.

Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels was a commercial flop. It grossed just $73 million at the box office against a budget of $48 million for Sony. It starred Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. Djimon Hounsou, Sam Claflin, and Patrick Stewart also star in the film.

Kristen Stewart first gained notoriety for her roles in Panic Room, Zathura: A Space Adventure, and Into the Wild. Beginning in 2008, Stewart starred in the Twilight series as Bella Swan. She landed her first Oscar nomination in 2022 for her performance in Spencer as Princess Diana of Wales.