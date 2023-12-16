Elizabeth Banks appeals for a role in The White Lotus during an interview in Live With Kelly and Mark, with a plot-twist.

Elizabeth Banks wants to join the case of ‘The White Lotus' and there's a hilarious idea on why.

In a spirited plea on Live With Kelly and Mark, Elizabeth Banks expressed her fervent desire to join The White Lotus. But with a twist — ending up to meet a dramatic exit within the confines of the luxurious resort.

Banks, known for her roles as an actress and director, is eager to be part of the HBO hit created by Mike White. Recently, she's promoting her animated feature Migration written by White himself.

During the interview, the actress seized the opportunity to appeal to her friend for a spot on an upcoming season of The White Lotus. Although Season 3's release date is still unknown as of the moment.

She exclaimed, “I want to be murdered so badly on The White Lotus. Kill me. Please, kill me.” Urging the hosts, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, to intervene on her behalf, Banks humorously implored, “Tell him!”

Ripa, acknowledging their status as Mike White's favorite talk show, joined the cause. “Mike White, please put your friend Elizabeth Banks in White Lotus season 3 or 4. We'll take either one.”

Now, the third season of The White Lotus will allegedly take place in Thailand, exploring themes of death. Making it a perfect opportunity for Banks. It will also explore Eastern religion, and spirituality in a supersized format, according to White's teasers.

Natasha Rothwell will reprise her role as spa manager Belinda, adding to the excitement surrounding the show's forthcoming installment.