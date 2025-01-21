It's official now. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell knew it would happen, and at least one of the dominos known as his coaching staff has fallen: Ben Johnson has been hired as the next head coach of the Chicago Bears.

The decision marked a huge move in the right direction for the Bears as they look to quickly rebound from the disastrous Matt Eberflus era and get as much competency around former No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Caleb Williams, as possible.

In Johnson, the Bears are getting just that, at least on paper, and at least on offense. Johnson will have to prove that he can translate his immense success as an offensive coordinator to being a head coach in the NFL — and many great coordinators have failed that task in the past — but the numbers around Johnson should have Bears fans excited.

The Lions were second behind only Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens in yards per game with 409.5. They led the league in points per game at 33.2. Johnson's offense was second in the league only to Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and the Cincinnati Bengals' offense in passing stats. The Bengals put up 272.9 yards per game through the air while Chase won the receiver triple crown. Meanwhile, the Lions put up 263.2 yards per game through the air.

That's all great news for the Bears and Williams, but it's a tough loss for the Lions — who were the beneficiary of Johnson's creativity and boldness as a play-caller.

Campbell and the Lions are now smarting for two reasons. Not only did they get unexpectedly kicked in the teeth by the Washington Commanders at home as a one seed, but now what looked to be a team that could compete for multiple Super Bowls is now 0-2 in that department over the last two postseasons, and they just lost arguably their best asset.

It seems that way, at least, but according to Campbell, the Lions' Super Bowl window is far from closed. For one, he believes the loss to the Commanders will make his locker room even more hungry for success.

“I know the guys, [the loss] eats away at [them],” Campbell said on Monday, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “I know the right guys — they're our guys for a reason and that's what will always give me hope and let me know we're only going to be better.”

It's all about the core for Campbell, and he believes that the Lions still have the right pieces despite their disappointing exit from the 2024-25 playoffs.

“I think the most important thing is you want to know you've got your culture, you've got your identity, and you've got players that fit into that, and we've got that,' Campbell said. “And we've got players in every pivotal position you can ask for to have success and those guys are made the right way, so, absolutely, our window is open.”

Dan Campbell and the Lions still have a Super Bowl core

That's a little bit of “copium” after a tough loss, but Campbell is right in saying that the players that got Detroit to the No. 1 overall seed and a franchise-best 15-2 season are all still there.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the best wideouts in the NFL. He's signed through 2028. Jahmyr Gibbs became one of the best running backs in the NFL this season, and he's signed through 2026 with a club option in 2027 on a rookie deal. That's an incredible advantage for Detroit.

Right tackle Penei Sewell is the best in the league at his position. He's signed through 2029. If he can come back healthy, edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson is heading into the last year of his rookie deal, but there's a club option for 2026, and young defensive backfield studs like Terrion Arnold and Brian Branch will be around for a while.

The issue for the Lions is that it's simply insanely hard to win the Super Bowl, and they may have just shot their best chance with this No. 1 overall seed and missed the opportunity.

That doesn't mean Campbell's team won't keep trying, though. We know that because of the way he coaches, so the Lions aren't going to give up and wither away.

And the loss of Johnson, and likely defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as well?

“We came out of the dump and got to where we're at, so I will forever be grateful for those guys and our team will. And is it a loss? Absolutely, it'd be a loss, but yet we move forward. This train rolls on and I'll find the next best guys for us,” Campbell said.

So no, the Super Bowl window is not closed for Detroit. The issue is, it's just damn hard to win one.