The Detroit Lions are in the middle of their best season in franchise history. Detroit ended the 2024 regular season with a 15-2 record, the most in franchise history. The Lions got a huge win in Week 18 against the Vikings that won the NFC North title and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs for Detroit.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs made team history of his own on Sunday. Gibbs became the first Lions player since Barry Sanders to lead the NFL in scrimmage touchdowns with 20. Sanders have 17 total touchdowns in 1991. Gibbs now holds Detroit's single-season franchise record for scrimmage touchdowns.

“Just being able to have a record close to his, or I broke it, but being in the same talk with him is just crazy,” Gibbs told ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

Gibbs had 23 attempts for 139 yards with three touchdowns in Week 18. He also added one touchdown through the air. Gibbs became the first Lions RB since Sanders to have four touchdowns in the same game.

Before joining the NFL, Gibbs called himself a “very big” fan of Barry Sanders' highlight reel.

“I didn't watch a lot of NFL games, but I would watch a lot of highlights,” Gibbs said. “So, he was one of the main people. Him and LeSean McCoy.”

Gibbs got to meet his hero right away after being drafted by the Lions back in 2023.

Now the tables have turned and Sanders is a fan of Gibbs.

“Go get it,” Sanders told Gibbs while dapping him up before Sunday's big win.

Gibbs finished the 2024 regular season with 250 carries for 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also added 52 receptions for 517 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Lions get huge playoff boost after securing No. 1 seed in the NFC

It is difficult to overstate how important winning the No. 1 seed is for the Detroit Lions.

The No. 1 seed comes with a host of advantages that are great for any team. But they are even more useful for a banged up Lions squad.

Detroit will get a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs, meaning they get a week off and do not have to play next weekend. This is huge for two reasons. First, it lets the Lions skip one stage of the playoffs right away. Second, it gives them extra time to rest and possibly get some starters back from injury.

The No. 1 seed is also important because it guarantees home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Detroit is a different team when playing in front of their raucous fans at Ford Field. This should give them an advantage throughout the playoffs.

Finally, being the No. 1 seed means playing the lowest-seeded remaining opponent during each round of the playoffs. The Lions feel like they can beat anybody, especially at home, but it helps to face somewhat weaker competition.

Now the Lions get a crucial week of rest before taking on the lowest-seeded remaining team during the Divisional round of the NFC playoffs.