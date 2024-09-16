Michael Jordan's mansion is still for sale. Jordan is regarded as the GOAT of basketball by diehard NBA fans around the world thanks to his crazy athleticism and ability to win NBA championships. In fact, Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to a pair of three-peats, leading to a total of six NBA championships and Finals MVPs.

Furthermore, Jordan also collected other notable accolades, including five NBA MVPs, 14 All-Star Game appearances, and one NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Given that Jordan is regarded as the GOAT of the NBA, it isn't surprising that he's also capable of living a lavish lifestyle. With his wealth stemming from NBA paychecks and lucrative endorsement deals highlighted by Nike, Jordan eventually became the first NBA billionaire player.

But while Jordan is highly respected as a basketball player, His Airness doesn't seem to be doing too good off the court. From his woes as the former team owner of the Charlotte Hornets to his real estate problems, Jordan continues to labor over trying to sell his $15 million mansion. Let's take a closer look as to why Michael Jordan’s $15 million mansion hasn’t sold in 12 years.

Details about Michael Jordan's mansion

Jordan's mansion is located in Highland Park, Illinois. According to sources, Jordan purchased this mansion back in 1991 during his golden days with the Chicago Bulls franchise. Around that time, the Bulls superstar paid around $2 million with his now ex-wife Juanita Vanoy.

Furthermore, it was also the same house where Jordan watched his kids grow up. In addition to this, it was the same house that Jordan resided when he took the Bulls to several titles.

Some of the specific details of the mansion include that it sits on a property as large as seven acres. In addition to this, the very structure provides 56,000 square feet of living space. It includes nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms.

Unfortunately, since purchasing the property, Jordan has been paying $100,000 in property taxes, as per reports. In 2012, Jordan made the property available on the market for the first time with an asking price of $29 million.

Three years later, the Basketball Hall of Famer reduced the price to nearly $15 million. But until this day, Jordan struggles to unload the property. In fact, His Airness even spiced up the deal by giving any client free custom-fit Air Jordan sneakers to whoever purchased the property.

Amenities of Michael Jordan's mansion

With 56,000 square feet of living space, any homeowner can enjoy several amenities. These include a library, a wine cellar, an indoor basketball court with the Jordan logo, a fitness gym, a good-sized Jordan-marked living room that should welcome any guest, a trophy room, and a cigar bar with premium leather seats to go along with poker and billiard playing areas.

Moreover, the property also contains a good amount of outdoor space. The front gate welcomes visitors with a No. 23 that gives a clear nod to Jordan's famed jersey number. Furthermore, there's also a good-sized driveway beside a fish pond, where one can place some ornamental fish.

It's safe to say that Jordan's mansion should easily cater to the needs of any high-profile celebrity or billionaire. For more details of the property, you may view this article.

Mansion's distance from the lake

But despite the endless list of luxurious properties, one of the major reasons as to why Jordan hasn't been able to land a buyer is its location. Based on online outlets, listing agent Katherine Malkin claimed that the location of Jordan's mansion isn't ideal for the market that His Airness is trying to target.

Malkin adds that celebrities, businessmen, and other wealthy individuals would rather purchase high-end properties closer to Lake Michigan. Unfortunately, Jordan's former home is located approximately 2 miles away from the hotspot.

Michael Jordan's mansion is too Jordanesque

Aside from the mansion's location, another factor that prevents Jordan from closing the sale of his property is the design overall. The $15 million property has too much of Jordan's fingerprints all over, from the indoors all the way to the outdoors. With plenty of reference to Jordan, it's easy to see why any potential buyer would rather purchase a home that one can easily identify with.

Furthermore, with Jordan's touch taking up most of the property, it simply feels like the mansion was specifically built and designed for His Airness. As a result, not only would it require any individual who can blow loads of money but also a hardcore Michael Jordan fan who can appreciate and preserve the designs of the mansion.

Amidst the struggle to sell the mansion, Jordan is reportedly maintaining the $15 million asking price. Nonetheless, Jordan's camp is optimistic that they can sell his mansion in the near future.