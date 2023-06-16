Michael Jordan is arguably the GOAT of basketball. He won five MVP awards and led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA titles. But have you ever wondered how a basketball megastar like MJ lives? Now you can get a peek at His Airness’ $14.9 million mansion in Highland Park, Ill..

Michael Jordan purchased this 56,000-square-foot property during the time when he won the first of six NBA championships. Around 1991, the property cost Jordan and his then-wife Juanita Vanoy $2 million. According to sources, Jordan lived in this mansion during his glory days. Moreover, he also added that this was the very home his children grew up in.

Since 2012, Jordan has been exhausting all of his efforts to sell this seven-acre property. He previously sold it on the market for $29 million. However, Jordan cut the price down to $14.9 million in 2015. Here’s a quick look inside Jordan’s luxurious home for sale.

Photos courtesy of: Redfin

After looking inside the house, there’s no question that it has Michael Jordan written all over it. The gates, the cigar room, and the unmistakable basketball court all give a nod to His Airness. Aside from these areas, the $14.9 million mansion also features nine bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, a library, a wine cellar, a poker table, an infinity pool, a gym, a fish pond, and many others.

But while the home is luxurious at best and carries a lot of Jordan’s history, he has yet to unload the property to a buyer. Based on reports, one of the major reasons Jordan has yet to sell the mansion is because the house is too customized for Jordan. On the other hand, location is also a major factor, given that people who can afford his mansion would rather live elsewhere.

In order to sweeten the deal, Jordan has also promised the buyer a pair of every Air Jordan sneakers tailor-fitted to the buyer’s size. Although this seemed like an enticing proposition added to the mix, it hasn’t been successful as Jordan still continues to struggle until this day to sell off the mansion.

In fact, the six-time NBA champion has already paid at least $1.3 million in property taxes. In other words, Jordan is shelling out $100,000 per year for the mansion, despite not residing in it.

Jordan can still afford to pay up the expenses despite being retired due to his endorsements, particularly his lucrative contract with Nike for his Jordan brand. Moreover, his ownership of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets also comprises Jordan's $2 billion net worth in 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. And this is before Jordan completes the sale of the Hornets.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Michael Jordan’s $14.9 million mansion in Highland Park, Ill.