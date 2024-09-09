Jabrill Peppers was dealt a sudden injury just two days ahead of the New England Patriots' season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals and had to go to an unusual length in order to play.

The Patriots safety was added to the injury report on Saturday due to a hip injury. Peppers was listed as questionable to play, but the way he described his injury made it sound like a surprise that he suited up for Sunday's 16-10 win.

“I kind of landed funny [at Friday's practice],” Peppers told reporters of his hip injury after the win. “I kind of felt it, but later on that night, I really couldn’t sleep. I was up all night, probably only got like two hours of sleep on Friday. Came in, couldn’t really walk Saturday morning. And I didn’t know that they had to list me as whatever they listed me as. I attacked the treatment, and they had a good game plan for me.”

Peppers notified the team of the pain when he arrived at Gillette Stadium ahead of the team's flight to Cincinnati on Saturday. When they got to Cincinnati, Peppers had to get treatment, but not in an ordinary place.