SAG-AFTRA needs a bit more time to look at the studios' "last, best, and final" offer after talks over the weekend.

The studios have pitched a “last, best, and final” offer; however, SAG-AFTRA might need another day to respond.

The studios talked to union leadership Saturday when CEOs tried to make it apparent they would not make further concessions, according to Variety.

SAG-AFTRA and studios final offer

When the meeting concluded, a few members of SAG-AFTRA's negotiating committee expressed dissatisfaction with the offer the studios put forward. A retweeted post from at least four members urged A-list actors to pressure the studio heads to figure out better terms.

“The time has come for you to put pressure on the CEOs,” Chelsea Schwartz, the poster, wrote. “Call the studio heads. Shout at them on social media. Tell them to accept our deal. You can help us end this strike and save our profession! We're stronger than ever!”

As for Hollywood, it's anxiously awaiting the union's response. It goes without saying many hope to return to work quickly after a six-month labor stoppage.

SAG-AFTRA leaders, during a Zoom meeting, advised that they would need a bit more time to discuss and analyze the studio's offer before a response would be given. It's unknown when exactly a response is expected, but hopefully ASAP.

It looks as though, if anything, it may be Monday — at the soonest.

The studio's offer includes quite a bit, like a success-based bonus structure in streaming. For example, actors will get double their typical residual if they are in a show that ranks among the most-watched on streaming platforms under the new proposal.

Hopefully, the SAG-AFTRA strike ends soon. It's now on its 115th day.