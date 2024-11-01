2024 has been a tale of two seasons for the Seattle Seahawks.

In September, they looked like one of the hottest teams in the NFL, with Mike Macdonald heralded as a genius and the transition from the Pete Carrol regime to the former Baltimore Ravens DC looking seamless.

… and then the calendar flipped over to October and suddenly, it was as if the Seahawks got scared of their own shadow.

The passing offense became the only offense, the defense went from an elite unit to one unable to stop pretty much anyone, and the 3-0 Seahawks rapidly became the 4-4 Seahawks, with their chance to hold onto first place in the NFC West hanging on by a thread.

Sure, they just acquired Ernest Jones IV from the Tennessee Titans, who knows a thing or two about playing meaningful football in the NFC West and, on paper, have an opponent with a losing record on deck, but in the NFL, all records aren't created equal. Considering how well the Los Angeles Rams played in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, the pride of SoCal might just be the favorites against their northern-most NFC West rivals, with the Seahawks potentially facing a losing record for the first time in 2024 if they can't secure the win.

1. The Seahawks' offense remains one-dimensional versus LA's defense

The Seahawks don't like to run the ball.

Granted, they have two good running backs, their fans have borderline demanded to see Seattle run the ball more, and even Macdonald wore a hat acknowledging that the team needs to “Run the D**n Ball.” And yet, through eight weeks of the NFL season? Well, the Seahawks just don't seem to want to run the d**n ball.

With eight games under their belt, the Seahawks have run the ball the fewest number of times in the NFL – an impressive feat, considering plenty of teams have had their bye – and they aren't exactly capitalizing on the runs they do attempt, with their 714 rushing yards ranking 29th NFL-wide.

What gives? Why won't Macdonald and his OC, Ryan Grubb, practice what they preach? Your guess is as good as mine, but considering the offensive firepower the Rams have on their roster, it's hard to imagine that changing in Week 9, even if LA ranks 23rd in rushing yards allowed.

Facing off against a defensive secondary that has allowed over 220 passing yards since Week 4 against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, the Rams' defense has really taken a step forward since Darious Williams took over for Tre'Davious White on the outside, with Colbie Durant looking like a serious player. Factor in quality play from safeties like Kam Curl, Quentin Lake, and rookie Jaylen McCollough, and the Rams aren't as easy to throw on as the month of September might have suggested.

With that being said, the Seahawks have never seen a defense they didn't like to throw on, and no matter how much easier it would be to attack their defense on the ground, it's safe to assume Smith will be throwing the ball early and often against a defense that has four takeaways over the past two weeks.

2. The Rams' passing offense continues to shine at full strength

For much of the 2024 NFL season, the Seahawks have had a much better supporting cast than the Rams. LA was down their top two wide receivers, haven't had their number one tight end all season, and had to play ten different offensive linemen in front of Matthew Stafford, making his and Kyren Williams' job a whole lot harder than it needed to be.

Oh, what a difference a few weeks can make.

While the Rams are still without two Week 1 starters on the offensive line, don't have Tyler Higbee, and have both Puka Nacua and Jordan Whittington listed as questionable for Week 9, when they have their top-4 offensive players – Stafford, Williams, Kupp, and Nacua – on the field, their offense can go toe-to-toe with darn-near anyone.

Need proof? Look no further than Week 8 on Thursday Night Football, when Sean McVay's team put up 386 total yards and 30 points against one of the hottest teams in the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings. The offense was explosive; Nacua and Kupp combined for 157, receiving yards, and even Williams looked good on the ground, coming just three yards short of 100 but splinting that with five receptions on seven targets for 19 more yards.

And as for the Seahawks? Well, they could be without DK Metcalf and Noah Fant in Week 9, with players like AJ Barner and Jake Bobo earning the unenviable task of replacing two of Seattle's premier starters. Unless the final injury report falls in Seattle's favor, with Metcalf getting the up while Nacua returns to the bench, the Rams have the potential to field the better offense in Week 9 and score more points as a result.

3. The Seahawks officially lose possession of first place in the NFC West

For a time in September, the Seahawks looked unbeatable. Their defense was dominant, their offense was explosive, and Smith not only looked like a good quarterback but one capable of leading the NFL in passing as a 12th-year pro.

Fortunately for fans in Seattle, Smith remains on track to do just that, leading the league in both passing yards and attempts, but their defense has absolutely fallen apart, with their offense routinely failing to pay the bills Macdonald's unit racks up.

Since their Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins, the Seahawks have a point difference of -35, with losses to good teams, the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills, an okay team like the San Francisco 49ers, and a bad team like the New York Giants, and in Week 9, they face a galvanized Rams team that went from potentially trading Kupp to looking for a new linebacker on the trade market.

Could the Seahawks still pull out the win? Sure thing, but with losses in four of their last five games and the bye coming next week, this feels like the kind of game Seattle could lose and thus force some big changes internally and potentially externally before the return to action in Week 11 against the 49ers. While that may end up being what's best for business for the Seahawks long-term, as it's clear they have lost their juju and need to make some conscious, systematic changes, it doesn't necessarily scream “statement victory” in Week 9.