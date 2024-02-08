Taylor Swift has not won Song of the Year awards yet at the Grammys, but there's a reason why she won't be winning it for a while.

Out of her 52 nominations at the Grammys, Taylor Swift has yet to win a Song of the Year award. This particular award recognizes an artist's creativity in coming up with a song that is sonically and lyrically impressive. Making it a notable omission from Swift's impressive list of accolades. Given her reputation as one of the best songwriters of the decade, her zero wins in this category come as a surprise to many observers.

However, upon closer look, several factors may explain why Swift has yet to secure a Song of the Year win. Sometimes, being an influential musician of our time is not enough to guarantee victory in this category.

#1 Hit or Miss Singles

To this date, she has an impressive feat of securing over 10 songs at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. However, these tracks might lack the depth and complexity typically associated with Song of the Year victors. Now, it could be argued that ‘Blank Space' was the sole contender deserving of the accolade among her nominated songs. But the likes of ‘Anti-Hero,' ‘All too Well,' or ‘Cardigan' are doomed to be won over.

Nonetheless, this could also be attributed to Swift's creative freedom. She chooses music that she thinks would go well with the general public. In reality, only Swifties can really appreciate them.

#2 Album Tracks > Singles

Suggesting that Taylor Swift's lack of a Song of the Year award stems from her singles not meeting the mark doesn't account for the potential gems hidden within her albums. One issue with Swift's artistic autonomy is that she may overlook standout tracks nestled within her albums. For instance, there was a time when Swift considered releasing ‘Slut (From the Vault)' as a single from 1989 (Taylor's Version), only to find it didn't resonate well with the public.

There's no doubt ‘Slut' is a beautiful song. Only, it didn't capture the same level of public attention as ‘Is It Over Now (From the Vault),' which debuted at #1 and left a lasting impression on listeners.

Another good example of this is ‘Cruel Summer.' Picking ‘ME!' and ‘You Need to Calm Down' instead of ‘Cruel Summer' seems like a mistake. ‘Cruel Summer' is doing better than the two singles she chose from her ‘Lover' album, even now.

Just think about it: What if Taylor Swift had chosen to release ‘Don't Blame Me' as one of the singles from her ‘reputation' album? She might have snagged her first Song of the Year award at the Grammys. Just right after the Kanye-Kim controversy too.

#3 An Album Artist

But while Swift doesn't have that much hold over hit singles, she's a powerhouse in making albums. Her record-breaking Album of the Year awards can attest to that.

Taylor Swift's dominance as the most influential musician of the decade is not unfounded. She owes much of her success to her ability to craft cohesive and beautiful albums. After all, she remains the only artist to debut albums with over 1 million units sold multiple times. This accomplishment underscores her unparalleled skill in album production and cements her status as a powerhouse in the music industry.

Album of the Year over Song of the Year

Maybe Taylor Swift's absence from the Song of the Year winners' list suggests that you can't always have everything in the music industry. Winning awards like the Midnights might have already stirred up some critics and haters. Just picture the uproar if she had also won Song of the Year. The endless think pieces would have been overwhelming.

Besides, when it comes to winning Album of the Year, Taylor Swift seems unbeatable. In the long haul, having a smash album is more valuable than a single hit. It's her albums, not just singles, that have propelled Swift to billionaire status and solidified her place as a music industry powerhouse.