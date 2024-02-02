Why Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album deserve to be her 4th Grammy Album of the Year award.

Taylor Swift's ‘Midnights' album is up for the 2024 Grammys' Album of the Year Award this February 5. Out of her 6 nominations, her 10th studio album is a front-runner to win. If this happens, she will be the first artist to win 4 AOTY Awards at the Grammys. Prior to that, she already made history with ‘folklore' in 2021. She joined Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon as the only ones to receive the award thrice.

However—the competition is tough on Monday. Alongside ‘Midnights,' are ‘SOS,' ‘Did you Know That There's a Tunnel Under the Ocean Blvd,' ‘GUTS,' and other critically acclaimed albums in 2023. Maintaining an 80 Metacritic store, Swift is not the highest-rated album on the list. Fortunately, that's the only “doubting” part that Swifties can look at.

In other words, Taylor Swift's Midnights album can and might win AOTY at the 2024 Grammys because of the following:

#1 Record-breaking Album

After its release in October 2022, Midnights made Swift the first artist in history to occupy the entire top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with songs from the album. Her single, ‘Anti-Hero' debuted at no.1. She's the only artist to debut both albums and songs at no. 1 on Billboard simultaneously on four occasions, joining ‘folklore,' ‘evermore,' and ‘Red (Taylor's Version).'

Swift also released a 3 AM Version of the album. All now-20 songs also debuted on the Hot 100. With 188 charting hits, she became the third-most charted song in history at the time. But as of today, she clinches the first place with 231 songs.

As the queen of pure sales, her 10th studio album did not disappoint. It became the best-selling album of 2022, debuting atop the Billboard 200 with 1.578 million equivalent album units. Making her the first artist to debut five albums over 1 million units. She ties Barbra Streisand for the most No. 1 albums among women.

Besides sales, Swift also broke records for single-week vinyl sales, Spotify streaming, and Spotify's most-streamed artist in a single day. Midnights became the biggest album debut on Spotify with 184,695,609 streams on its first day. And despite recent releases this year, ‘Anti-Hero' still has the biggest opening numbers with 17.39 million streams.

Like her lyric said, Karma takes all her friends to the summit. That's because ‘Snow on the Beach' featuring Lana Del Rey set a record for the most single-day streams for an all-female collaboration on Spotify.

#2 A cultural reset

If you think the reputation' era's social media strategy was a phenomenon, Midnights was even better. Taylor Swift's promotional cycle for her tenth studio album showcased her savvy social media strategy and engagement with fans across various platforms.

The iconic album cover, for example, was recreated multiple times. Whether for actors and actresses, movie characters, sports, and more. Swift's engagement peaked with a series of midnight-timed TikTok releases. She revealed the tracklist each day up to the final day before the album release. This kept the buzz alive and if anything, also made fans more eager to buy and stream Midnights.

As a marketing gal, Swift partnered with Spotify to release exclusive videos and insights about the album. This came alongside her partnership with Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football and Tumblr.

#3 Built-up Eras tour

More than anything, we can thank Midnights for building up the record-breaking ‘Eras Tour.' Whether Swift already had the concert in mind without the album or not, the songs on it made the tour more iconic.

Her friendship bracelets from the song ‘You're on your own, kid' made it across fandoms and even encouraged Travis Kelce to shoot his shot. It also made a tear-jerking moment for fans at the end credits of the Eras Tour Film. Who could forget ‘He was sunshine, I was midnight rain' trends on TikTok? This made people more excited to see how it will turn out during the concert.

Plus, the Karma (featuring Ice Spice) song and MV with Ice being a surprise guest on a few tour stops. The song was up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2024 Grammys.

Will Midnights win?

In conclusion, Taylor Swift's Midnights will be the best 2024 Grammys Album of the Year to ever win. No shade at her other AOTY albums. This one just really took Swift to the highest of the highest. And if it loses, it's going to set a tone for The Recording Academy on how they choose deserving winners.

The 2024 Grammys will air February 5, 9:00 AM GMT+8 with Swift in attendance.