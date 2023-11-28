Can reputation (Taylor's Version) beat Taylor Swift's other re-recordings in terms of success and cultural impact? Here's what we think:

The KimYe incident, the song credit for Calvin Harris' ‘This is what you came for,' HiddleSwift and a lot more controversies. Then out of nowhere, Taylor Swift wipes her social media clean. Videos of snakes released then the lead single, ‘Look What You Made Me Do,' came out. For fans, it was a cultural reset. For her haters, it's another day seeing Swift break records. Iconic then and probably would be iconic now, reputation (Taylor's Version) may have the chance to top her 1989 (Taylor's Version) in terms of records and impact.

Here's a detailed look at why fans are looking forward to reputation (Taylor's Version).

Decoding the Vault

In case you didn't know, Swift is a huge fan of easter eggs. So much that she strategically place them in her posts, schedule, merch and mostly everything linked to her. Although Swifties often ended up “clowning” most of the time, some turned out to be legit.

Now, for 1989 (Taylor's Version), Swift made fans solve puzzles on Google. Answers came from anything connected to the singer during the 1989 era in 2014-2016. Here's the twist though, the theme for reputation is Snakes. So is going to be a game of parseltongue like the Harry Potters? Or perhaps an actual vault again like the ones from Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version)?

Nonetheless, it's a fun speculation and like we've learned so far – Taylor Swift doesn't miss!

The Vault Tracks

The album took everyone by surprise, kicking off with ‘…Ready For It?,' flaunting a bold and unexpected bass line. The extravagant industrial pop sound had regular listeners scratching their heads. Was it going for goth pop, rap, or synth pop?

Swift intentionally embraced this sense of bewilderment, paving the way for a bold artistic journey.

No doubt, this album marked Taylor Swift's most experimental phase. From the gothic vibes of the opener to an unexpected rap venture with Ed Sheeran on ‘End Game.'

Tracks like ‘Delicate,' ‘Dress,' and ‘King of My Heart' kept Swift's signature hooks and unforgettable choruses. Overall, reputation stands out in its exploration of the artist's struggle to break free from external expectations. It still delves into love, but it's mostly about Swift's purpose as an artist defying societal norms.

And if the tracks that made it to the standard album sounded good, imagine the ones that didn't make the cut?

Even the From the Vault tracks from 1989 (Taylor's Version) set records and instantly became iconic.

Celebration of a carefree era

However, reputation never managed to please all her critics. Some even celebrated when the Grammys snubbed it. Yet, that's the whole concept Taylor Swift embraced in 2017. Not the girl next door or the American sweetheart, but an artist finding herself.

Then, a love interest enters the scene. What we know so far is that she was enjoying a private, happy life with Joe Alwyn during that era.

Fast forward to now, all of that is out the window. People are starting to like Taylor Swift again because all those controversies weren't even worth tuning into in the first place. Plus, Kim Kardashian edited that phone call. And, Swift is no longer with the British actor.

But that doesn't mean Swift is chained to media expectations once more.

With a record-breaking Eras tour, a billion-dollar net worth, a relationship with the Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift is on top of the world. She's still as carefree as she was during that era, but some tides turned, and a new love kicked in.

Back then, Swifties were concerned about how Swift would sing some love songs she made for reputation (Taylor's Version) after breaking up with Joe Alwyn. Turns out, we're never going through that. Because Taylor Swift is as free as she can be, and we'll be following her wherever.

And there will be no explanation, just reputation.