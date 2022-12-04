By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

TCU’s unbeaten streak came to a heartbreaking end in the Big 12 Championship Game, when Kansas State upset them, 31-28, in overtime. This Horned Frogs’ loss was maybe the scenario they had feared the most, as the program’s postseason aspirations now lie in the hands of a committee. Here we will discuss why the TCU Horned Frogs should still make it to the 2023 College Football Playoff, especially over Alabama.

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes, his players, and all the Horned Frogs fans will be under a lot of pressure until the College Football Playoff Committee reveals its four playoff teams on Sunday morning.

Even after their loss in the Big 12 Championship Game, Dykes believes TCU should be in the final four.

“For sure I do,” Dykes said. “We went through the Big 12 12-0, we’ve been able to figure out how to win games like this all year. Today we weren’t able to do it. I think we’re certainly deserving, I think this is one of the best leagues in the country and we went through it undefeated.”

Remember that this is not the first time TCU is in this kind of position. Back in 2014, the Horned Frogs dropped three spots in the final CFP rankings despite blowing out Iowa State in their final game. That should make anyone understand the anxiety gripping Fort Worth right now.

“TCU’s been through this, lost a close game to Baylor and didn’t have a conference championship game,” Dykes said. “I really do believe that this is a different time in college football. I believe the Big 12 is in a different place. I’m concerned obviously, but I’ve got faith in the committee. I know we deserve to be in.”

Now let’s take a closer look at why the TCU Horned Frogs deserve to be in the College Football Playoff.

One thing that stands out is how Dykes appears to have taken a jab at rivals Alabama, Ohio State, and Tennessee.

“I think we’re certainly deserving,” Dykes said. “I think the league (the Big 12) is one of the best leagues in the country. To go through undefeated in the league (regular season), certainly we ought to get in. I don’t think we should be punished for coming to the Big 12 Championship Game.”

That final statement appears to be intended for the aforementioned programs. Remember that none among fellow CFP contenders Ohio State, Alabama, and Tennessee reached their respective league title games this season. And after USC’s loss in the Pac-12 Championship Game left the Trojans with two losses, Ohio State is set to make the playoff field regardless. That’s because the Buckeyes had just one loss on the season, which was against rival Michigan.

Alabama and Tennessee, however, have each suffered two losses this season. Alabama fell to Tennessee and LSU, while the Volunteers fell to Georgia and South Carolina.

Even after losing to Kansas State, TCU remains a member of the one-loss club. That should be a very crucial factor when the College Football Playoff committee announces its selections. We have heard the committee say over the years that it selects the four “best” teams. It has never chosen a two-loss team.

Georgia held the first spot in the most current playoff rankings, followed by Michigan at second and TCU at third. They had USC at fourth, with Ohio State placed fifth.

That makes the Horned Frogs’ loss to the Wildcats more excruciating because TCU came so close to securing its berth. Take note that star QB and Heisman Trophy candidate Max Duggan led TCU back from a 28-17 deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

In a highly emotional postgame media interview, TCU QB Max Duggan apologized to Frog players & fans for the 31-28 loss to K-State in the Big 12 Champ – despite the fact he accounted for 361 yards/total offense & 2 TDs. And no matter where CFP sends TCU, the Frogs will be ready. pic.twitter.com/i758XbuYgS — Ken Capps (@TexasSixManKen) December 4, 2022

While in the extra period, TCU moved the ball inside the one, setting up third-and-goal. However, the Kansas State defense held on the following two plays. This resulted in a field goal for the Wildcats that sealed their title win.

Looking at the present scenario, Alabama appears to be the team that can maybe slide into a CFP spot. We, however, undoubtedly favor TCU over the Crimson Tide.

The Horned Frogs have more victories and one fewer defeat. TCU’s only defeat came against a team it had already beaten by 10 points.

Meanwhile, Alabama’s finest victories have come against Nos. 20 Texas and No. 24 Mississippi State. TCU, as we all know, also defeated Texas, but in a more remarkable form. Recall that the Frogs restricted Texas to less than 200 yards by the Horned Frogs in their game. Both games took place in Austin in front of almost 100,000 people. TCU did to Texas what we expected Alabama to accomplish, and that has to count for something.

If ‘Bama does get in ahead of TCU, it’s mainly because of the program’s history and allure. It’s certainly not because of their on-field performance. If the Crimson Tide do get in, then other teams with similar two-loss slates like Penn State or Washington, deserve to be in the playoffs as well.

Should the committee’s decision keeps the Horned Frogs out of the playoffs, it will haunt Dykes and Fort Worth even more than it did in 2014. Despite that possibility, Dykes remained upbeat.

“We were literally an inch away from winning the game, or having a chance to and being 13-0,” Dykes said. “My hope is they see the same way I saw it. The resume is good enough and we deserve to be a part of it.”

The choice between a TCU team that finished first in the Big 12 and an Alabama club that did not