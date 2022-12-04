By Steve Silverman · 3 min read

Does Alabama really deserve consideration for a spot in the College Football Playoff? Does the Crimson Tide have a divine right to a spot among the sport’s final four teams every single year? If you listen to the Nick Saban and Alabama apologists, it certainly seems that way.

The Crimson Tide has participated in the 4-team playoff in 7 of the previous 8 years. In each of those season, Alabama was either undefeated or had 1 loss. That’s not the case, as Nick Saban’s team has 2 regular-season losses.

Big-time opponents take down Alabama

Neither one of those losses were early-season flukes, either. Alabama dropped a glamorous matchup with Tennessee in mid-October by a 52-49 margin. While the Volunteers displayed a high-scoring and explosive offense throughout the regular season, it was shocking to see the Crimson Tide give up 52 points.

The second loss was a 32-31 defeat to LSU in early November. Both losses were close, but those are the kind of games that Alabama traditionally wins when facing elite teams. They came up short twice, so why should they be rewarded?

There would be no argument at all if USC and TCU had not lost their respective conference championship games over the weekend. USC was taken apart 47-24 by Utah Friday night in the Pac-12 title game, while TCU lost in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game. The loss was USC’s second of the season, while TCU had been undefeated before dropping the 31-28 decision.

Going into the weekend Georgia was the No. 1 team and Michigan was No. 2. Georgia rolled to a 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC title game, while Michigan was poised to maintain their undefeated record if they could beat 17-point underdog Purdue in the Big Ten title game. Even if the Wolverines were to lose that game, their credentials are strong enough to get them in the playoff.

TCU deserves slot over Alabama

The belief here is that TCU should remain in the playoff structure despite their loss the Big 12 title game. Head coach Sonny Dykes had his team playing razor-sharp football throughout the regular season, and while they fell to Kansas State, they rallied from a two-score deficit to send the game to overtime.

”I think we’re certainly deserving. I think the league is one of the best leagues in the country to go through, undefeated in the league, certainly we ought to get in,” Dykes said. ”And I don’t think we should be punished for coming to the Big 12 championship game.”

Quarterback Max Duggan was spectacular in defeat, carrying the ball 15 times for 110 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 251 yards and another score.

Buckeyes need an invitation

The final spot should go to Ohio State despite their loss to Michigan in the final game of the regular season. The Buckeyes may be licking their wounds following their 45-23 defeat to the Wolverines, but they were a dominant team prior to that game.

Ohio State had reeled off 11 consecutive victories prior to that home loss, and they were the No. 2 team in the rankings to Georgia prior to that loss. Is there any reason to think that C.J. Stroud, Miyan Williams, TreVeyon Henderson, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka wouldn’t be prepared to play at a championship level if they get the opportunity?

Nobody is making the argument that Alabama is not an excellent team and they are one of the top 7 or 8 teams in the country. But that’s not good enough to make the playoff, especially for an Alabama team that recruits the best talent on a regular basis.

The talent level with Bryce Young and Ja’Corey Brooks is there, but the team failed to deliver on 2 occasions. Nick Saban can take the Crimson Tide can go to an impressive bowl game — and watch the College Football Playoff like everyone else.