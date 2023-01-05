By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Perhaps one of the weirdest things in college sports happened on Wednesday night and it’s truly hard to believe. The Texas A&M basketball program was in Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators, looking to improve upon their 8-5 record. Just before taking the court following warm-ups, the team realized the equipment managers left their jerseys at the hotel. That resulted in a delay of game penalty, which allowed the hosts to drain a freebie from the charity stripe to go up 1-0 before tip-off even happened.

The Aggies ended up winning the contest 66-63, their first win on the road against their SEC counterparts in six trips. While the student managers were at fault here, Buzz Williams, who in the process collected his 500th victory as a head coach, took the blame for the whole jersey ordeal. Via ESPN:

“I forgot the jerseys in my hotel room,” Williams said. “That’s probably the right way to say it because I used to be a manager. If that would have happened, my head coach would have stuck up for me. You don’t want the jerseys to get wrinkled so they hang them in my room, and I just forgot to put them on the bus.

“It’s my fault and it won’t happen again.”

Julius Marble, Wade Taylor, and Tyrece Radford led the way with 17 points apiece. Marble even said Texas A&M basketball was willing to wear practice jerseys if it meant playing the game:

“It was an option. They were maroon,” Marble said. “We’re like, ‘Look, we’ll wear the practice jerseys. We’re underdogs. We’ll grind it out. We don’t care.”

Needless to say, this mistake probably wont happen again.