The SEC Championship Game will feature a primetime football showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs, but one iconic figure won’t be making the trip to Atlanta: Bevo, Texas’ live Longhorns mascot. While Georgia’s live English bulldog mascot, Uga, will be in attendance, Bevo won’t be part of this event.

The SEC confirmed on Thursday that the Texas football program's request to bring Bevo to Mercedes-Benz Stadium was declined due to safety and logistical concerns.

“When we received the request for Bevo to be on the sideline in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, our staff looked at several alternatives, including the sideline location,” an SEC spokesperson told David Eckert of the Austin American-Statesman. “The reality is there is limited sideline space at the stadium.

“We can’t jeopardize the safety of Bevo or the game participants. With the narrow sidelines, location of multiple sets for television and camera carts, there is not enough space. While we want to honor tradition across the conference, the space limitation is a reality.”

The decision emphasizes the SEC’s commitment to ensuring a safe and practical environment for all participants, including mascots. Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s modern design and extensive media setups leave little room for a 1,600-pound Longhorn, making the decision understandable, if disappointing for Texas fans.

This isn’t the first time logistical challenges have affected mascot appearances. When Georgia played Texas at Royal-Memorial Stadium in October, Uga did not make the trip. Charles Seiler, Uga’s handler, explained, “That’s a lot of wear and tear on the dog. Those games way out in the middle of the country are hard for us to get to.”

The absence of Bevo and Uga in each other’s territories adds an intriguing layer of history to their relationship. Fans will remember the infamous 2019 Sugar Bowl incident, where Bevo broke through a barricade and charged toward Uga, causing chaos on the sidelines. That dramatic moment remains etched in the memories of both teams’ supporters.

Despite Bevo’s absence, the stakes remain high for the Longhorns and Bulldogs. Texas, with an impressive 11-1 record, will face a formidable Georgia team standing at 10-2. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, and while Bevo won’t be there in person, the Longhorn spirit will undoubtedly be alive and well in Atlanta.

For now, Bevo fans will have to wait for another opportunity to see their beloved mascot take center stage, as the SEC prioritizes safety and logistics over tradition.