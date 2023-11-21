Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are postponing their parents meeting. They originally planned to have them meet on Monday night (Nov. 20).

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift parents will have to wait a little bit longer to meet. Kelce and Swift originally planned for their parents to enjoy the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles tonight (Nov. 20). However, since Swift rescheduled her Rio de Janeiro concert to tonight, the parents will have to take a raincheck.

Swift decided to make the change due to the extreme heat Brazil is facing right now. “I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium,” Swift shared in a handwritten posted to her Instagram Stories on Saturday. “The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and will always come first.”

Taylor Swift Fan Dies Before Rio Show

Prior to the start of Swift's concert on Friday (Nov. 17), Ana Clara Benevides Machado died at the Salgado Filho Hospital after being treated by first responders on-site for her sickness. She later succumbed to her unknown illness at the hospital, Time For Fun posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday.

Swift gave her condolences to the family via her Instagram Story upon learning of Benevides Machado's death.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it’s with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift began her handwritten note on her Instagram Story Friday.

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” she continued. “There’s very little information I have other than the fact she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

Swift told her fans that she rather speak to them via social media as she is still processing the loss of Benevides Machado.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” she wrote. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my heart goes out to her family and friends.”

“This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil,” Swift concluded her solemn message.