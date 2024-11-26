The No. 2 UConn men's basketball game suffered a rough 99-97 overtime loss to Memphis in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday. A furious comeback in the second half to force overtime was impressive, but ultimately, the Huskies came up short in extra time, with a technical foul on Dan Hurley not helping their case.

Despite the loss, UConn basketball still has a lot of talent and should be a strong team throughout the majority of the season, and even still contend at the top of the Big East Conference. Players like Alex Karaban are proven, and others like Liam McNeeley, Solo Ball, and others on the team are young and very talented in the starting lineup.

However, there are some pressing concerns for UConn basketball and Dan Hurley just when it comes to a roster standpoint. There are more questions this year as opposed to the last two seasons. We have seen Hurley and his staff work through issues before, as they did in January of 2023 when the Huskies struggled mightily, but still went on to win the national championship. There is still a high ceiling for UConn, but there are valid questions when it comes to this team's goal of winning a third straight national championship.

There is no Adama Sanogo or Donovan Clingan

Over the past two seasons, UConn has had a two-headed monster at the center position. In 2022-2023, it was Adama Sanogo with Donovan Clingan coming off the bench. Last season, it was Clingan in the starting lineup with Samson Johnson coming off of the bench. Johnson is still on the team and is in the starting lineup, but he has showed an inability to stay out of foul trouble, and generally is a step down from Sanogo and Clingan. There is no shame in that, but when talking about why the Huskies might not repeat again, the center position being downgraded is a big part of that equation.

Johnson might be better suited coming off of the bench as a change of pace player, like he did last season in relief of Clingan. Michigan transfer Tarris Reed Jr. has impressed in the early going this season, and he scored 22 on 10-13 shooting off the bench against Memphis. Reed overall has looked more impressive than Johnson this season, and it would not be surprising if he eventually takes over as the starter. Despite coming off of the bench, he has gotten more minutes than Johnson.

Until Reed takes over as the starter, it is unknown whether or not UConn has the upside that it had with Sanogo or Clingan as their starting center. The Huskies might improve if Reed takes on that role, and it would be unwise to bet against a Hurley team not figuring some issues out over the long haul, but until then, it is an unknown.

Team defense might not get much better for UConn basketball

The taem defense overall has been alarming for UConn. Not just against Memphis, but in the buy games leading up as well. Ball has been impressive as a shooter, but has shown some warts defensively. Also, transfer Aidan Mahaney has struggled on both sides of the floor to this point. Him and some other new starters have struggled adapting to running UConn's offensive sets. There is reason to believe that issue will resolve itself over time. However, Mahaney was taken advantage of a ton by Memphis, and that is undoubtedly something that other high major teams are going to take note of.

Mahaney, like Johnson, is a player who could end up losing his starting role. Hassan Diarra has been a good bench piece for UConn the past two years, and many believed he would be the starting point guard this season. However, it has been Mahaney. We could see that switch at some point, and Diarra has been a hound on defense his entire time as a Husky.

Diarra and Reed taking over for Mahaney and Johnson in the starting lineup could maximize the Huskies this year, but there is a lot for Hurley and his staff to figure out if this team wants to win a third straight national title.