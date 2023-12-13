On First Take, Stephen A. Smith said a huge suspension could be coming to Draymond Green for his hit to Jusuf Nurkić.

Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from the Warriors loss to the Suns following an incident where he struck Jusuf Nurkić. The Warriors foward was just suspended five games by the NBA for placing Rudy Gobert in a chokehold in the opening moments of the Warriors/Timberwolves game on November 14th, and Stephen A. Smith believes he's in for an even lengther suspension this time.

Smith, joined by analyast and former NBA player Jay Williams and radio persoality Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, spoke about the incident on Wednesday's edition of First Take. Smith said he had sources that told him that the NBA was speaking about Green's incident with Nurkić “as we speak, right now”.

He then said, “Draymond Green is going to get suspended for about 10 games minimum… [The NBA is] going to bring the hammer down… The worst thing that could have possibly happened, believe it or not… was that sound from [Jusuf] Nurkic. When a player sits there and says ‘I don't know what's wrong with him', they're trying to imply that you have a problem. And there's nobody in the position to disagree with Nurkić.”

Stephen A. Smith's prediction of Green being suspended for 10 games is due to Draymond's reputation, prior warnings for his action and his most recent five-game suspension in November. Green has been suspende five times in his 12-year career, four by the NBA and one by the Warriors for a verbal altercation with Kevin Durant in a game against the Clippers in the 2018-2019 season.

His most noteble suspension was Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cavaliers after he struck then-Cleveland star LeBron James in the groin. He was suspended for Game 5 of that series, which the Cavaliers went on to win after overcoming a 3-1 deficit.

As of this writing, the NBA has not announced further action against the Green. The Warriors face off against the Clippers tomorrow at 10:30 PM EST.