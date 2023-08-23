In an astonishing turn of events at the Celebrate Erie festival in Pennsylvania, a video capturing a baby allegedly crowd-surfing during rapper Flo Rida's performance has taken the internet by storm. While some find this moment endearing, it has sparked a wave of criticism on social media, primarily directed at the parents who brought such a young child to a lively concert, TMZ learns.

The video, which quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), shows the baby being passed through the ecstatic crowd until it reaches the rapper himself, who was in the midst of performing his 2007 hit “Low.” The unexpected appearance of this tiny concertgoer didn't stop there. Somehow, the baby made its way onto the main stage, reminiscent of a scene straight out of “The Lion King,” as it was raised high in the air while Flo Rida continued to rock the crowd with his chart-topping track “GDFR.”

While some viewers found the Flo Rida interaction heartwarming, others were quick to condemn the parents for what they perceived as irresponsible parenting. One critic on social media remarked, “Our generation is just filled with terrible parents,” adding, “Why bring a child to a concert?”

A noteworthy concern arising from the viral video is the apparent absence of protective hearing equipment, such as headphones or earmuffs, for the baby. This sparked further outrage and accusations of negligence against the child's guardians.

The incident has left audiences divided on whether this was an adorable and unique moment or a reckless decision on the part of the parents. It raises important questions about the suitability of concerts for infants and underscores the need for safety precautions in such environments. While opinions on this crowd-surfing baby may differ, one thing is certain – it was a wildly unexpected occurrence that has left everyone talking. Perhaps, in the future, we'll witness this young concertgoer pursuing a career in entertainment.