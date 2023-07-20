Jamie Lynn Spears is recalling the time when she was “forced” into auditioning for the vampire and werewolf phenomenon Twilight. After being the lead in the boarding school comedy Zoey 101 she found herself wanting to take on film roles. Zoey 101 ran on Nickelodeon from 2005-2008.

“This was before vampires had really made their mark. Now we all love to watch stories about vampires, but I literally was like, ‘Vampires? Are you kidding me?' ” Jamie Lynn Spears recalled to Variety of the film that stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. “I remember reading it and going, ‘Who is going to watch these vampires?' Boy, was I wrong.”

In a 2020 interview with Nylon, Spears spoke about how she was not excited to audition for Twilight.

“They had to force me,” she remembered. “Force me. I remember just thinking like, ‘Y’all are insane. I’m not playing a vampire. That is so stupid. Why would I do that?’ But I went and read for that role. I remember sitting in this little room, and I think Lily Collins was there, and I felt so sick. Little did I know, I was pregnant.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The actress was 16 at the time when she announced she was pregnant with her daughter, Maddie.

“The press wasn’t exactly very nice,” Spears recalled. “I wanted to get as far away from it as I could. So I got a house in Mississippi. I put up a gate, put myself on a budget and said, ‘I’m gonna raise my baby back here.' ”

The actress said that she always wanted to get back out there. “I also wanted to show her that I could provide for her future and that I could continue on to be what I wanted to be. Bringing her into my life was not something that I regret or held me back.”

The actress currently stars in Netflix's Sweet Magnolias.