Wichita State and Memphis are playing like complete opposites in this game. Wichita State is struggling, while Memphis is playing very well and is the best team in the American Athletic Conference. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wichita State-Memphis prediction and pick.

Wichita State is 11-7 this season, with big wins against Saint Louis, Minnesota, and Kansas State. However, they have also had big losses in Florida, DePaul, Kansas City, Temple, and South Florida. Xavier Bell is the biggest key for the Shockers this season. The Shockers have shown some talent potential, and they can get a giant win against Memphis in this matchup on the road.

Memphis is 14-4 entering this game, with notable wins against Missouri, UNLV, UConn, Michigan State, Clemson, Virginia, and Ole Miss. Then, they lost to Auburn, Arkansas State, Mississippi State, and Temple. PJ Haggerty and Tyrese Hunter have been the big keys for the Tigers in the backcourt this season. This is a big matchup for Memphis because they have some great wins already and can stay atop the American Athletic Conference.

Wichita State-Memphis College Basketball Odds

Wichita State: +640

Wichita State: +640

Memphis: -1000

Memphis: -1000

Moneyline:

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Memphis

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Wichita State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wichita State's offense has been inconsistent but solid this season. They score 77.2 points per game, have a 45.8% field goal percentage, and a 31.1% three-point shooting percentage. Four Shockers players are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Xavier Bell leading the team with 14.8 points per game.

Justin Hill and Corey Washington are just behind with 13.6 and 13.5 points per game, respectively. Hill is also the team leader in assists, at 3.4 per game. Although this offense has been inconsistent, it should be able to score against an unimpressive defense as an overall unit.

Memphis' defense has struggled this season. They allow 74.1 points per game, 41.8% from the field, and 32.9% from behind the arc. Down low, Dain Dainja, a combo forward and center, leads the team in rebounding at 6.3 per game. Two players average over one block per game, with Moussa Cisse leading the team in blocks with 1.4.

Finally, three players average at least one steal per game, with PJ Haggerty leading with 2.1. The defense has struggled, but they get a decent matchup against a Wichita State offense that has been unimpressive. They should find some success in this game against the Shockers.

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wichita State's defense has struggled this season. They allow 75.3 points per game, 43.1% from the field, and 34.7% from behind the arc. Down low, Quincy Ballard has been the best rebounder, with 8.4 points per game and 1.8 blocks per game. Finally, four players average at least one steal, with Harlond Beverly leading the team with 1.3 per game.

This defense has a tough matchup against the Memphis offense, given how many different playmakers they have on this side of the court.

Memphis' offense has been great and one of the best in the American Athletic Conference this season. They score 78.8 points per game, have a 46.6% field goal percentage, and a 39.3% three-point shooting percentage. Four Memphis players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with PJ Haggerty leading with 22.1 points per game. Then, Tyrese Hunter leads the team in assists at 3.4 per game, but Haggerty is just behind with 3.1.

This offense makes the Tigers go and is the biggest factor behind their success. They also have an offensive rating on KenPom of 114.9. Haggerty and Hunter are the big keys for them and are why they have gotten to such a hot start. They should be able to find a lot of offense in this game against Wichita State because you can't trust the Shockers on defense.

Final Wichita State-Memphis Prediction & Pick

Wichita State has had a roller coaster of a season and does not have the firepower to challenge Memphis. The Tigers are the better team, and their offense is easily the best unit in this matchup. PJ Haggerty and Tyrese Hunter have emerged as one of the best duos in college basketball, too, and should dominate this matchup. Memphis wins and covers in this game at home.

Final Wichita State-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Memphis