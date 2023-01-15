It’s going to be a miserable offseason for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers after their stunning loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Day 1 of Wild Card Weekend. NFL Twitter made sure to add insult to injury with their reactions to the brutal defeat.

The Chargers were up 27-0 late into the first half and looked poised to cruise to their first trip to the Divisional Round since 2018. With Trevor Lawrence at one point throwing more interceptions to Asante Samuel Jr. than actual completions to his own receivers, the writing appeared to be on the wall for the Jaguars’ early exit.

But somehow, some way the Jaguars pulled it off, which has led to widespread Chargers clowning on social media. 

Many felt as though Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was coaching to turn the temperature down on his hot seat. After failing to stave off one of the wildest comebacks in NFL playoff history, fans are certain that Staley has his pink slip coming sooner rather than later. With big names like Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh waiting in the wings, change could very well be coming.

Justin Herbert wasn’t spared from taking a virtual beating, with all his haters coming out of the woodwork to cry “I told you so” after failing to stem the tide. Herbert led the Chargers to a scintillating 27-point first half and only managed one score in the final two quarters.

The Chargers have the talent on paper and the quarterback to compete in Justin Herbert. As long as they fail to put together the results to match that, the ridicule will simply keep coming.