Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown.

When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.

However, Lawrence and co. didn’t back down and staged the ultimate comeback in the second half. After cutting the lead to just 10 in the third quarter, the Jaguars completed the come-from-behind 31-30 win with an 11-0 run in the final period.

After witnessing the massive turnaround, Mahomes had only three words to describe the contest: “Just crazy man..!”

And crazy it is. A lot of people had already written off the Jaguars after the first half, but clearly, Jacksonville didn’t stop believing in themselves.

Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs will certainly be cautious of the Jaguars should they end up being pitted against each other in the divisional around. If there is one thing they can take learn from the Chargers, it’s the fact that trying to protect the lead won’t be enough to beat the hungry and motivated Jacksonville team.

The Jaguars have definitely proven that they are a dangerous team and should never be underestimated no matter what the situation is.

As they wait who they’ll face in the next round, Lawrence and Jacksonville can savor the moment for now and celebrate.