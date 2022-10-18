Will Anderson: 3 best NFL Draft destinations for Alabama football star

Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson has the potential to be the first name called in the 2023 NFL draft. He has all the makings of a dominant pass rusher and is a force in the run game. He could drastically help a defense become better overnight.

With several teams in need of an elite edge rusher, Anderson could be the perfect option. Through the first 35 games of his collegiate career, Anderson has recorded 185 total tackles, 52 tackles for loss, and 29.5 total sacks.

Through the first seven games of the 2022 season, Will Anderson has played some of the best football of his career, even if he hasn’t consistently appeared on the stat sheet. He has recorded 32 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks. His five sacks are currently the most on Alabama. According to PFF, he has also recorded seven quarterback hits and 12 quarterback hurries.

Wherever Anderson is drafted, he has the ability to become a star. But several landing spots could give him the best chance to succeed, for several different reasons.

Here are the three best NFL draft destinations for Will Anderson

3. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears defense has always been led by an elite pass rusher. In recent seasons, it has been Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith who have shared the title. But with Mack now gone, and Smith potentially on the trade block following contract disputes, the Bears could be on the search for someone to fill this void. Anderson could be the perfect prospect.

Outside of Smith and Robert Quinn, the Bears defense is desperately in need of players who can impact the game on the defensive side of the ball. The team has generated just 11 sacks so far this season.

Anderson could also quickly become the leader of this unit. This is something that he has shown since his early days at Alabama. If Smith and Quinn both depart in the offseason, this unit will also be in search of someone to fill this void as well.

While this defense may not be elite for some time, Anderson could prove to be the foundational piece that helps correct their path.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team currently at a crossroads. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has officially become the man. But the rest of the roster is full of veterans who could be looking to win now, especially on the defensive side of the ball. But even so, the defense has struggled majorly throughout the first six games of the season.

The return of star edge rusher T.J. Watt will help fix the problems. But they could very well be in the market for a young player to line up opposite Watt. Anderson could be the perfect piece to compliment the All-Pro.

A pass-rush duo of Watt and Anderson will cause problems for even the NFL’s best offensive lines. And with Watt still being just 28 years old, this duo could be together for the foreseeable future.

Watt has made a career of getting after the quarterback, recording 73 career sacks over just 78 career games. Along with this, he has been the NFL’s sack leader in two consecutive seasons, including 22.5 in 2021.

Albeit at the college level, Anderson has also proved that he has all the makings of an elite pass rusher. The opportunity to learn from and play alongside Watt could hugely elevate his career.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

To start the season, the Philadelphia Eagles have looked dominant on both sides of the ball. Along with being the NFL’s lone undefeated team, they are loaded with talent throughout the roster. Due to an off-season trade with the New Orleans Saints, they could also have a top-five pick. Adding Anderson could solidify this pass rush for the next decade.

The Eagles defensive front is currently led by their veterans. But many of them are at a point where their careers are winding down. Brandon Graham is 34 and Fletcher Cox is 31. The Eagles could also choose to move on from Josh Sweat in the near future. Adding Anderson to this group could make all of the choices a little simpler for this front office.

The luxury that the Eagles have with owning the Saints pick is no little thing. They could also be in the market for a cornerback come next year’s draft, and they could use their own pick to make that happen.

Anderson would have the opportunity to learn from some of the NFL’s best defensive players from the past decade if he were to join this Eagles team. He would also be joining a winner. This could prove to be the best landing spot for the young Alabama edge rusher.