The Houston Texans opened up a new era on Thursday, acquiring former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and former Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Texans used the No. 2 overall pick in the draft to bring in Stroud, and they later completed a blockbuster trade to move up the No. 3 spot to haul in Anderson.

Stroud and Anderson did not face off during their collegiate careers. The Buckeyes and the Crimson Tide did clash in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship game, although Stroud did not lead the Buckeyes offense in his first year with the program.

Anderson kept a close watch on Stroud’s standout run at Ohio State, and overall, he sees much potential in what the versatile quarterback can accomplish in his upcoming run with the Texans.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He’s an awesome guy,” Anderson said of Stroud on Thursday. “High IQ. Can control an offense really well and get those guys going.

“Ohio State, they did a really good job on the offensive side of the ball and that’s thanks to C.J. Stroud.”

While Stroud did not square off with the Crimson Tide during his three-season run at Ohio State, he did at least have one crucial test against an SEC school. He bolstered his NFL Draft stock in Ohio State’s College Football Playoff semifinal defeat to Georgia in December, as he recorded 348 passing yards and four touchdown passes in the contest.

There sure is already much anticipation for the Texans’ upcoming OTAs schedule.