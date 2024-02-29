After the unjust cancellation of his brilliant The Last Man on Earth, and now the shelving of his infamous Warner Bros.' Coyote vs Acme film, Will Forte would be justified if he wanted to turn into a bitter Hollywood actor — however, Forte appears to be taking the high road with a message of kindness and praise for his Coyote vs Acme cast and crew instead.
Forte took to Twitter with the simple salutation “To the cast and crew of Coyote vs Acme…” along with a screenshot of the lovely message he wanted to share with them.
“I know that a lot of you haven't gotten a chance to see our movie,” the post began. “And sadly, it's looking like you never will.”
But from that ominous beginning, Forte continued, “When I first heard that our movie was getting ‘deleted,' I hadn't seen it yet.”
Forte then admitted, “So I was thinking what everyone else must have been thinking: this thing must be a hunk of junk.”
“But then I saw it,” the note continued. “And it's incredible.”
To the cast and crew of Coyote vs Acme… pic.twitter.com/UdttuEs9J7
— Will Forte (@OrvilleIV) February 29, 2024
Anyone who's worked on a film shoot knows the feeling of camaraderie and “work family” vibes that surround a tight-knit shoot and cast, crew, and Forte's message tapped into that.
Forte's message of support was received with an outpouring of gratitude from the cast, crew, and Looney Tunes fans in general online who are clamoring for Warner Bros. Discovery to release the film.
The decision by the studio and its head David Zaslav to shelve the film has been viewed as controversial at best, and maddeningly infuriating at worst, given the auspices involved in front of and behind the camera, the beloved IP of Looney Tunes, and the money already spent to shoot and edit the film (which completed production sometime in 2022).
Hopefully the words of support from Will Forte to the Coyote vs. Acme cast and crew will keep the pressure on Warner Bros. Discovery to eventually relent and release the film.