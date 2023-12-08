The scrapped Coyote vs. Acme has several potential suitors, including Paramount, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ on top of Netflix.

The Warner Bros-cancelled Coyote vs. Acme movie's journey takes another turn. Multiple studios and streaming services have seen it, and offers have been made. That includes Netflix, Paramount, Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

Who's the frontrunner?

Deadline is reporting that Paramount, Apple, and Amazon all saw Coyote vs. Acme, as well as Netflix (who made a bid). While there are plenty of streaming services looking at the film, a potential theatrical release cannot be ruled out.

Paramount was the most recent to make a bid, Deadline reported. However, they added that Amazon is currently “mulling” it over.

What's stopping a deal from being made quickly is Warner Bros. The studio, despite initially wanting to discard of Coyote vs. Acme as a tax write-off, is playing hardball. They are eyeing over $70 million for the film to cover production costs and then more.

About a month ago, it was reported that Coyote vs. Acme, an already-completed film, was being shelved by Warner Bros. The live-action and animated hybrid film was going to be about $30 million in tax write-offs. The move wasn't a popular one, and the studio has since pivoted and is shopping it around.

The film follows the story of Wile E. Coyote from the Looney Tunes in his fight against the Acme Corporation. Will Forte and John Cena were set to lead the live-action cast. Eric Bauza voiced Wile E. Coyote.

Dave Green, who has experience with hybrid films thanks to his work on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, directed the film. Say Burch wrote the screenplay based on a story developed by him, Jeremy Slater, and James Gunn.