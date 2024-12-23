No. 6 Ohio State is headed to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff, where they’ll face No. 1 Oregon in the Rose Bowl this weekend. The Buckeyes are coming off one of their most dominant performances of the season, defeating No. 7 Tennessee 42-17 in a convincing home playoff victory.

Before the game, Ohio Stadium looked noticeably orange, as nearly 40% of the crowd consisted of passionate Vols fans who snatched up tickets at lower prices after some Ohio State faithful appeared to lose faith in their team after their upset loss to Michigan weeks back. However, the Buckeyes wasted no time silencing the critics and reclaiming their home-field advantage.

Within minutes of the opening quarter, quarterback Will Howard demonstrated why he was brought in as a transfer, throwing one of his signature precision passes—two of which connected with star freshman Jeremiah Smith for touchdowns. By the end of the first quarter, the Buckeyes had built a commanding 21-0 lead.

Now, Howard will be tasked with leading Ohio State in a high-stakes rematch against new Big Ten rival Oregon. The Ducks previously defeated the Buckeyes in their October meeting, though many thought the two would meet again in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Buckeyes loss to Michigan derailed those plans, however. But the delay may have been worth it, as now a trip to the semifinals is on the line in a win-or-go-home matchup instead of what would have been for bracket seeding.

That said, let's dive into some bold predictions for Will Howard as he prepares to take on Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

Will Howard throws for at least 300 yards against Oregon

When fans checked the stat sheet on Saturday night, many likely did a double take upon seeing Will Howard's numbers. The quarterback had surpassed 300 passing yards—a feat he hadn’t accomplished since the first meeting against Oregon earlier in the season.

Howard's 326 yards against the Ducks remain his season-high, narrowly edging out the 311 yards he threw against Tennessee. While that was more than enough to dominate the Vols, it wasn’t sufficient to overcome Oregon last time.

For Ohio State supporters, seeing Howard deliver in two of the Buckeyes' biggest games of the season—Michigan being an outlier at this point—offers plenty of optimism. Against Oregon, Howard played a strong game, save for the late-game misstep with time running out.

Now, with the rematch taking place at a neutral site in Pasadena's Rose Bowl, look for Howard to put on another standout performance. Expect him to log his third 300-yard game of the season and his second in a row, as he looks to lead the Buckeyes to a semifinal berth.

Will Howard has four total touchdowns against Oregon

This matchup has all the ingredients to be another instant classic, much like the first meeting between these teams. Both squads eclipsed 30 points in that game, and there’s no reason to expect anything less this time around. Let’s hope for more of the same fireworks.

The prediction here is that Will Howard will account for at least four total touchdowns, utilizing both his arm and his legs. He’s only achieved this feat twice this season. His standout performance came in a dominant 35-7 win over Iowa, where he threw for four touchdowns and added one on the ground. His other four-touchdown game was during a 45-0 rout of Purdue, with three passing scores and one rushing touchdown.

In a game of this magnitude, look for Howard to rise to the occasion and add another multi-touchdown masterpiece to his season.

Will Howard throws at least one interception against Oregon

Howard has played five games this season without a single turnover, showcasing his ability to protect the football. Even in Saturday’s strong performance against the Vols, a tipped pass resulted in an unfortunate interception. For the most part, however, Howard has been reliable, throwing multiple interceptions in only one game this season—against Michigan.

Oregon’s defense presents a much stiffer challenge than Tennessee’s, having recorded 18 takeaways this year, including 12 interceptions. The Ducks' aggressive defense is likely to put significant pressure on Ohio State's offensive line, forcing Howard into at least one mistake in this high-stakes rematch.

Will Howard and Ohio State beat Oregon in the Rose Bowl

The Ohio State team that dominated Tennessee at home this past Saturday had every reason to falter. Whether it was the frigid weather, the noticeable presence of Tennessee fans in the stands, or lingering disappointment from the Michigan loss, the circumstances seemed stacked against them. Instead, the Buckeyes rose to the occasion and played at an elite level, with Howard leading the charge.

If that same team takes the field against Oregon in the Rose Bowl, they won’t just have the ability to beat the Ducks—they’ll be a legitimate threat to anyone. Howard and the Buckeyes get the win and advance to the semifinals.