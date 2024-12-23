The Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business in the first round of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, beating the Tennessee Volume 42-17 to earn a spot in the Rose Bowl for a quarterfinal matchup against the Oregon Ducks. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was particularly pleased with the performance of freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Smith caught six passes for 103 yards and six touchdowns, leading both teams in all three categories. One of Smith's touchdown catches was the first score of the game, and the other opened the second half, extending Ohio State's lead to 28-10.

Day elaborated on what he feels Smith's most underrated trait is and explained the importance of the Buckeyes' wide receiver corps being at its best against Oregon, a team the Ohio State football squad fell to in Week 7 of the season.

“Ryan Day said Jeremiah Smith's most underrated characteristic is his size. He said Smith, like all of Ohio State's receivers, will need to be at his best against Oregon. ‘I think Brian (Hartline) has done a great job again this year with our receivers. We're gonna need 'em all in this game,' he said,” Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors reported.

Smith could not have asked for a much better freshman campaign, as he is the Buckeyes' leader in receiving yards and touchdowns, with 1,037 and 12, respectively. Emeka Egbuka has Smith narrowly beaten in receptions with 65 to Smith's 63.

The Miami Gardens, Fla. native is living up to the expectations set for him as the No. 1 player nationally in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

What does Ohio State football need to do to beat Oregon?

Ohio State and Oregon have already met once this season. The Ducks, ranked No. 3 at the time, picked up the 32-31 win over the Buckeyes, ranked No. 2 at the time, at home inside Autzen Stadium. Clock mismanagement by Ohio State quarterback Will Howard ended its chances of attempting what would have been a game-winning field goal.

If the Buckeyes want to get their revenge, it will be imperative for them to slow down Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel. In 13 games, Gabriel has gone 297 of 406 on passing attempts for 3,558 yards and 28 touchdowns, leading the Ducks to a 13-0 record.

Additionally, Oregon running back Jordan James has been a difference-maker this season, picking up 1,253 yards and 15 touchdowns off of 226 carries.

If Ohio State wants to keep its national championship hopes alive, finding a way to limit the impact of these two players needs to be its top priority.