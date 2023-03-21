My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The 2023 NFL Draft is filled with a lot more questions than answers right now. With teams still looking to move up and down the board in the first round, and nobody standing out as the de facto top pick of the draft, nobody really seems to know what could end up happening in the draft. One guy who might be getting lost in the shuffle is Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

Levis is considered to be one of the top quarterbacks in the draft alongside Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson. Yet with Young and Stroud projected to be top five picks, and Richardson potentially getting picked higher than expected after a strong combine, Levis seems to be the odd man out. According to Daniel Jeremiah, this could result in Levis falling all the way to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who he has selecting Levis with the 19th overall pick in his latest mock draft.

“If Levis starts to slide, I believe a team like Tampa Bay will trade up to get him. In this scenario, he falls right into the Bucs’ lap. Levis would compete with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask for the starting job.” – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Levis’ projected draft position has been all over the place, but this is easily the lowest it’s been. Considering the amount of quarterback needy teams across the league, it feels like someone is going to bite on Levis before he makes it all the way to the Buccaneers. However, if he begins to slide, the Bucs could end up having a strong quarterback fall into their lap without having to make a trade up. It’s not entirely likely to happen, but it will be interesting to see whether Tampa Bay is actually interested in Levis as the draft approaches.