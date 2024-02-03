Get ready for football magic in Hong Kong as Lionel Messi is poised to shine in Inter Miami's pre-season friendly against a Hong Kong XI.

Football enthusiasts in Hong Kong are on the edge of their seats as Inter Miami's coach, Gerardo Martino, assures Lsales ionel Messi's potential participation in the upcoming pre-season friendly against a Hong Kong XI. Despite a hamstring injury that limited Messi to a brief appearance in a 6-0 friendly defeat to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Martino remains optimistic about the World Cup-winning star's involvement, highlighting the team's expectations for Messi's crucial role in the match at the 40,000-capacity stadium.

Inter Miami's pre-season tour has showcased the team's prowess and ignited Messi-mania in Hong Kong. The anticipation surrounding the sold-out match against a Hong Kong XI reflects the city's fervent football culture, with fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness Messi's unparalleled skills on display.

Martino's assurance that Messi will play as much time as possible adds an extra layer of excitement, emphasizing the significance of the football icon's contribution to the team. The coach stressed that the team assess each player's physical condition during training, ensuring that Messi's involvement aligns with his fitness level.

Hong Kong has been buzzing with Messi fever, evident in the hundreds gathered outside the team hotel and the brisk of Messi shirts in sports retailers. A traditional junk boat adorned with Messi's face on sails in the distinctive pink colors of Inter Miami sailed around Victoria Harbour to give the team a warm welcome.

As Inter Miami concludes its globe-trotting pre-season tour in Hong Kong before heading to Japan, the city is poised for an unforgettable football spectacle. The open training session at the stadium on Saturday afternoon will be a magnet for Messi-shirted supporters, creating a vibrant atmosphere and enhancing the football experience for fans in the city.

With the assurance from Coach Martino that Messi is likely to grace the pitch, the excitement in Hong Kong's football calendar reaches new heights. The anticipation builds, setting the stage for a memorable weekend showcasing the magic of one of football's greatest talents in the iconic Hong Kong Stadium.

