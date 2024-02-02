Experience the fervor as Cristiano Ronaldo's spirited presence from the sidelines fuels Al Nassr to a resounding 6-0 victory over Inter Miami.

The highly-anticipated clash between Al Nassr and Inter Miami on February 1, 2024, promised a football spectacle featuring two of the greatest players of our time: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, the anticipation was met with a setback as Ronaldo, Al Nassr's star forward, couldn't take the field due to an unfortunate injury. Despite his absence, the match became a testament to Ronaldo's enduring influence on the team and his profound connection to the culture.

فيديو احتفال رونالدو بهدف لابورت pic.twitter.com/AVwlZtNRO1 — كورة | Alnassr 📽️ (@BLLvid) February 1, 2024

In the lead-up to the clash, all eyes were on Ronaldo, who had joined Al Nassr in 2023 following the termination of his contract with Manchester United. A prolific goal scorer, he had outshone the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, claiming the title of the highest goal scorer in 2023. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, who had secured his 8th Ballon d'Or after leading Argentina to a World Cup victory, joined Inter Miami in July of the previous year, transforming the team's fortunes in the MLS.

Unfortunately, Ronaldo's injury prevented the much-anticipated on-field showdown between the two football giants. The excitement waned further when Messi began the match from the bench. However, Ronaldo's absence didn't dampen the spirits at Al Nassr, and it certainly didn't diminish his passion for the team.

As the match unfolded, Al Nassr dominated with a 6-0 victory, thanks to goals from Otavio, Talisca, Aymeric Laporte, and Mohammed Maran. Despite being sidelined, Ronaldo's celebrations from the stands were nothing short of euphoric, especially during Laporte's goal. His jumping out of his seat and animated reactions demonstrated a player deeply in love with the culture surrounding Al Nassr and the football fervor in Saudi Arabia.

The triumph showcased Al Nassr's prowess and highlighted Ronaldo's emotional investment in the club. Even in the face of injury, his spirited presence underlined a connection beyond the goals and victories, which resonates with the heart and soul of Al Nassr and their passionate supporters.

Watch Messi live. Every club, every match, including playoffs. Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass!