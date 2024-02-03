Experience the Messi magic in Hong Kong as football sensation Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami for a friendly match.

Hong Kong is excited as football legend Lionel Messi, captaining Inter Miami, arrives to take center stage at the Hong Kong Stadium. The city, hungry for international attention and tourism, has eagerly embraced Messi's visit as a potential game-changer in reviving its global image.

Following the disappointment of being bypassed by superstar tours like Taylor Swift and Coldplay, the arrival of Messi and his team, co-owned by former Manchester United star David Beckham, is seen as a redemptive moment. Government officials were at the airport to welcome the football sensation, signaling the importance placed on this event to showcase Hong Kong's appeal on the global stage.

With fingers crossed for a flawless execution, the city is gearing up for two mega-events – a public training session on Saturday and a friendly fixture at the Hong Kong Stadium on Sunday, both anticipated to draw crowds of 40,000. The fervor surrounding Messi's presence has ignited a buying spree for pricey souvenir merchandise, flying off the shelves and boosting local businesses, including bars and restaurants.

Messi mania has prompted meticulous crowd control measures, with road closures and warnings against fan hysteria. The public's high expectations of witnessing their football idol in action and the fervent atmosphere at the stadium have added to the anticipation. After a cautious cameo appearance in a previous match against Al Nassr to rest a hamstring, Messi's fans in Hong Kong are eager to see every second of him, both on the field and in his iconic number 10 shirt.

As government officials utilize this visit to promote Hong Kong internationally, critics call for more originality in the event's lineup to compete with regional rivals. The upcoming 50,000-seat sports stadium at Kai Tak is seen as a game-changer, offering the city the potential to secure headline shows and elevate its status as a global mega-event venue.

In the words of nightlife tycoon Allan Zeman, music performances and sporting events play a pivotal role in keeping “Hong Kong’s name on the road map as a great city.” The government's strategic focus on showcasing the new sports stadium underscores its commitment to positioning Hong Kong as a global hub for world-class events. The city eagerly anticipates a resurgence in its international appeal, and Messi's visit serves as a stepping stone toward achieving that goal.

