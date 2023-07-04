On the 4th of July, Kate Middleton and Roger Federer reunited at the Wimbledon opening match. Together, dressed to the nines, the Princess of Wales and the eight time Wimbledon champion sat in the Royal Box. It was reminiscent of the time Middleton awarded the former tennis pro the Grand Slam prize, per Us.

Kate Middleton and Roger Federer recently worked together at an impromptu tennis match before of the championship. The two brought with them local ball boys and girls to show off their skills on the court. “The unsung heroes of @wimbledon,” wrote Princess Kate and Federer on their individual Instagram accounts. “The skill and dedication of the Ball Boys and Girls help make The Championships so special. They certainly taught us a few things!”

“To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time that is put into the training and making sure this goes well on the day for the champions who are playing at Wimbledon … Yeah it’s incredible to see it behind the scenes,” Princess Kate shared in a video at the time.

During the game, Middleton surprised the tennis legend when she caught the ball with one hand. “Are you allowed to do that?” Federer asked a ball girl before Middleton asked, “Oh wait, are you allowed to do that? That’s a good question.”

“Yeah, you’re not meant to catch it,” the ball girl said. “You’re meant to let it bounce and then catch it, but good catch.”

“Roger is my mother’s heartthrob,” Middleton shared in the 2017 BBC One documentary. “I don’t think she will mind me saying that. I think he probably knows that too. I was really taken by [Andre] Agassi and[Pete] Sampras, [Goran] Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. That for me was my first memories. … [Wimbledon] inspires young people, including myself. Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking, ‘Yes, I could do the same’ and get out the racket. Sadly, not the same results.”