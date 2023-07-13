Jannik Sinner takes on Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon gentlemen's singles semifinals. Our 2023 Wimbledon odds series has our Jannik Sinner Novak Djokovic prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Jannik Sinner Novak Djokovic.

It feels like a coronation, but Novak Djokovic still has to win the points and finish the job. He is two wins away from an eighth Wimbledon championship and a third major title this year, which would give him the chance to win the Grand Slam of tennis, something neither Roger Federer nor Rafael Nadal have been able to do. Djokovic, should he win Wimbledon, would go to New York for the U.S. Open in contention for the Slam. He would be the first man to achieve the feat since Rod Laver in 1969. Two wins, and the Grand Slam becomes a very strong possibility for the man who is already the all-time leader in men's major singles championships with 23. It's a great time to be Novak Djokovic.

Standing in his way in the semifinals is eighth-seeded Jannik Sinner, a talented 21-year-old who had lost his previous four major quarterfinals. He finally broke through at Wimbledon and reached his first major semifinal. Sinner led Djokovic by two sets at Wimbledon last year but lost in five sets. Djokovic went on to win the title. Sinner has lost a number of five-set matches at majors and must still answer questions about how he performs against elite opponents. His draw at Wimbledon this year has been remarkably soft until this point. He hasn't played anyone ranked in the top 75 in the first five rounds of this tournament. Now he plays the most successful major-tournament player in men's tennis history.

Here are the Jannik Sinner-Novak Djokovic Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 Wimbledon Odds: Jannik Sinner-Novak Djokovic Odds

Game spread

Jannik Sinner: +6.5 at -144

Novak Djokovic: -6.5 at +108

Money line

Jannik Sinner: +450

Novak Djokovic: -630

To win first set

Sinner: +215

Djokovic: -280

Total Games Won

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sinner over 15.5 games: -120

Sinner under 15.5 games: -110

Djokovic over 20.5 games: -110

Djokovic under 20.5 games: -122

How To Watch Jannik Sinner-Novak Djokovic

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT

*Watch Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Jannik Sinner Could Cover The Spread

The spread of 6.5 games, for those who don't regularly bet on tennis matches, is properly placed. It's not an easy spread to bet on. In grass tennis, one break of serve is often the difference in a set. Two players hold serve relatively easily over the course of the full set, and one bad service game by the server or one great return game by the receiver makes the difference. A 6-4 score — a difference of two games — is a typical set score on grass. So, if Djokovic is a 6.5-game favorite, that means Djokovic is expected to win in straight sets, winning by two games in at least two of the three sets. If Djokovic is to beat the spread, he needs to win two sets by at least two games and a third set by at least three games. If he gets taken to a fourth set — which means he will have lost at least one set — Djokovic would need to blow out Sinner in that fourth set, either 6-1 or 6-0, to cover. Sinner doesn't have to win this match to cover the game spread. In fact, he doesn't even need to win a set. If he loses 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 that's 18-12, or six games. He would cover. That actually seems pretty reasonable.

Why Novak Djokovic Could Cover The Spread

The greatness of Novak Djokovic lies in the reality that he doesn't play brilliantly every single match. He just plays brilliantly when he needs to … such as in a major semifinal on the verge of history. Djokovic did not play especially well for portions of his quarterfinal win over Andrey Rublev. He should be ready to play his very best against Sinner. If he does play his very best, this will be a blowout: 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Final Jannik Sinner-Novak Djokovic Prediction & Pick

We advise you to stay away from betting on this match. The spreads and prop lines are well-calibrated. Our more precise advice is this: If you think Djokovic wins in four sets, take the over on the number of Djokovic games to win. If you think Djokovic wins in three sets, take the under on Sinner games won. Adjust accordingly.

Final Jannik Sinner-Novak Djokovic Prediction & Pick: Djokovic -6.5 games